On Tuesday, India shocked Australia to win the four-test series 2-1, handing the Magpies their first defeat at the Gabba Stadium in 1988. Rishabh Pant, India's wicketkeeper, stole the show with a mind-blowing 89 not out as the visitors crushed the 328-run target. With just three overs to go, they won the series by three wickets. Australia had made the Gabba a fortress, not losing on the grounds since a thrashing defeat by West Indies back in November 1988. A 329 for seven by India also set a new record for the biggest chase at the grounds, initially held by Australia for over 70 years.

Considering the fact that India was knocked out for their lowest Test score of 36, winning the series came as a surprise to many. They had to make a swift comeback after losing the first game.

Injury-stricken Side

India had several injury concerns before the game, with Captain Virat Kohli out on paternity leave. Speaking to the media, interim captain Ajinkya Rahane said the win is almost a miracle to them. "I can't describe how I am feeling at the moment, and it is an incredible win. The boys did it, and I am incredibly proud of them," said Rahane. "Not only did they show character but also resilience. We made up our minds that it is going to be a do-or-die match, and we gave it our best," he added.

Pant, who was awarded man of the match, scored his 89 from 138 balls. An impressive knock from 21-year-old Shubman Gill took the lead to 91, with the youngster having a great game. Gill was called into the squad after several players were ruled out due to injury.



The Outstanding Players

Perhaps, one of the most outstanding players was Cheteshwar Pujara, who took blows to the arm, fingers, head, and ribs after being hit ten times by Australia's quicks. He had to be subjected to a medical examination by Josh Hazelwood and Pat Cummins. For Australia, Cummins was the standout player, with a dominant 4-55 performance. The attacker sent down 24 overs of hostility and pace, emerging the top from Australia. His teammates, however, fell to pressure and looked fatigued, having bowled for an entire day a week ago.

Speaking to the media, Australia's captain Tim Paine said he was very disappointed with the result, saying their goal was to win the series. "We lost focus in the key moments, and we were completely outplayed by an excellent Indian side who deserved to win," he said. Even with Australia's fierce record at the Gabba, India showed courage and resilience, taking on a side that has never lost at the ground in over three decades. India went all out for a win, even after losing wickets from Mayank Agarwal and Pujara. Thanks to Pant, who took advantage of loose balls, India managed to get back into the game and win it.

Starting on a Poor Form

India started the morning, bowling out Australia for 294 just before rain interrupted the game on day four. The host's hopes of clinching the series title were raised earlier when Cummins set up Rohit to a ball that hit the outer edge, Tim Paine forced to make a spectacular catch.

Despite their poor start, the visitors were determined to get back into the game. Just like they had shown in Adelaide, they will always pick themselves up. Their long injury list didn't prevent them from making a spectacular comeback to win the series.