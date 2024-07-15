Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju stated on Sunday that minorities in India are safe and well-cared for.

Speaking to the media at attending Muharram Majalis at Kargil, Rijiju emphasized that India's approach to minority protection and welfare is exemplary on a global scale.

"In the entire world, minorities are safer and better looked after in India," Rijiju said. The Union Minister also toured Islamia School and the Imam Khomeini Memorial Trust (IKMT) in Kargil, engaging with several religious leaders before departing for Drass.

I'm deeply touched by my account of the Muharam Majalis at Kargil during my Visit.

The eternal peace and harmony experienced, along with the profound message of Karbala shared by Hazrat Imam Hussain 1300 years ago, are a testament to the enduring power of faith and sacrifice.… pic.twitter.com/PUXf8UIlMs — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 14, 2024

The eternal peace and harmony experienced, along with the profound message of Karbala shared by Hazrat Imam Hussain 1300 years ago, are a testament to the enduring power of faith and sacrifice. Meeting with esteemed leaders like President JUIAK Ladakh, Sheikh Nazir Mehdi Mohammadi, and Chairman IKMT Kargil Sheikh Sadiq Rajai, as well as other religious scholars, reinforces the importance of unity and understanding within our community.

Let us continue to be inspired by the timeless teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain and strive for peace and harmony in our lives", Rijiju posted on his social media account.

Praise Prime Minister's efforts toward minority communities.

Rijiju praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts towards minority communities, claiming that no previous administration has done as much for them. He reiterated, "In the world, minorities are safer and better looked after only in India." Rijiju urged the public to disregard politically motivated narratives that suggest otherwise, asserting that India's track record in safeguarding minorities is unparalleled globally.

"I have reviewed historical and current records; everyone desires to live in India. We must ignore those spreading negative narratives and not pay heed to them," he advised.

Central Government to help modernization of the education system for Kargil Muslims.

Rijiju also highlighted the rich cultural heritage of Kargil, stressing the need to promote awareness of it through education. He assured that the central government would assist in modernizing the education system for Kargil's Muslim community, aiming to enhance both educational quality and cultural heritage.

"We will assess all major institutions in Kargil to determine how we can modernize their education system," he added.

Addressing concerns about Ladakh's isolation during winter months, Rijiju mentioned that the issue would be resolved upon the completion of a tunnel project.

In response to inquiries about government support, Rijiju confirmed that the central government is providing comprehensive assistance to the people of Ladakh, both individually and collectively, with the goal of improving their living standards. He affirmed that under Prime Minister Modi's third term, the administration would work with increased vigor to ensure the development and betterment of Ladakh's residents.

The foundation stone for the Buddhist Studies Institute laid

Earlier Kiren Rijiju performed Bhoomi Poojan for the 'New Academic Building for Traditional Courses at the Central Institute of Buddhist Studies (CIBS) at Leh, sanctioned under Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) of the Ministry of Minority Affairs at an estimated cost of Rs. 53 Cr (approx).

The structure would include essential amenities such as parking, a display hall, a workshop hall, a classroom, a teachers' room, and ancillary facilities.