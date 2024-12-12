As many as 24,017 Indian nationals, stranded in war zones of different countries across the world, were safely evacuated under various operations during the last five years.

In a written reply to a question regarding the number of Indians trapped in war zones abroad, the Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardan Singh said that during the previous five years, a total number of 24,017 Indian nationals were reported stranded in war zones in Afghanistan, Ukraine, Sudan, Israel, and Haiti, but were safely evacuated under various operations.

"The government accords the highest priority to the safety, security, and well-being of Indian nationals abroad. It issues advisories as required by developments, especially in warzones, to caution Indian nationals to avoid unnecessary travel and follow safety guidelines issued by local authorities,", the Minister said, adding, "Additionally, Indian Missions in foreign countries also issue advisories requesting Indian nationals to avoid unnecessary travel and remain in touch with the Indian Missions on published helpline numbers".

"Depending on the situation, the Government launches evacuation operations to safely evacuate any trapped Indian nationals", the Minister said.

Various channels established to ensure safety of Indians abroad

The Minister said that the safety and security of Indian nationals abroad, including in West Asia, has remained a matter of foremost concern for the government.

"Indian Missions and Posts monitor the working conditions of Indian nationals abroad. The Government has established various channels to enable Indian nationals working abroad to reach out to the Missions/Posts through walk-in interviews, email, multilingual 24x7 emergency numbers, grievance redressal portals like MADAD, CPGRAMS, eMigrate portal, and social media", the Minister said.

"As and when such cases are reported, the Missions/Posts take prompt action in coordination with the employer/sponsor/agent and local authorities and extend all possible assistance to the aggrieved Indian workers including their rescue and repatriation to India", he informed the Rajya Sabha.

Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendras (PBSK) have been set up in Dubai, Riyadh, and Jeddah to provide guidance and counselling to Indian workers on all matters.

"A dedicated labour wing has been established in the Missions/Posts in countries where there are a significant number of Indian migrant workers, which ensures expeditious redressal of labour grievances. Shelter homes for distressed Indian nationals have been set up in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates", the Minister informed.

These shelter homes provide free boarding and lodging to Indian nationals in distress, pending their repatriation to India.

The Minister said that the Indian Missions/Posts regularly organize Open Houses and Consular Camps in remote areas for Indian nationals, including workers residing in such areas, to render consular services including addressing their grievances and providing assistance, if any.

"The complaints pertaining to employment issues are also taken up with the local labour department and other relevant authorities of the host country for prompt redressal", he said, adding,

"Based on Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) signed with the host countries, matters related to the welfare and protection of workers are also taken up during regular meetings of Joint Working Groups with host countries".

In addition, such matters are also regularly taken up with the respective government through diplomatic channels.

The Missions/Posts utilize the Indian Community Welfare Fund (ICWF) from time to time to provide financial and legal assistance to Indian nationals in distress abroad on a 'means test basis'.

The major assistance under the ICWF includes boarding and lodging, air passage to India, legal assistance, emergency medical care, transportation of mortal remains to India, and payment of small fines and penalties, etc.