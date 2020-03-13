A second coronavirus patient is reported to have died in India on Friday. The second victim in India was a 69-year-old woman. She was a resident of Delhi. She was undergoing treatment at Delhi's RML hospital. Reports stated that she had got the infection from her son who had come back from a foreign trip. Reports also stated that she had other ailments as well.

With over 1,32,536 cases reported worldwide, the coronovirus has already claimed over 5,000 lives. The Government has imposed a travel ban with airlines cancelling flights to seven countries.

COVID-19 cases are reported in over 130 countries and it's an international emergency with many countries taking stern steps to stop the spread of coronavirus. An Advisory from the Government was issued for all incoming international passengers retuning to India to self-monitor their health and follow the recommended "DOs and DON'Ts".

"It is learnt that Covid-19 positive cases have been detected in India and the numbers have been increasing. It is also learnt that the spread of the coronavirus in India is primarily from visitors who had history of travelling abroad recently or through tourists who have visited India," a government order from Arunachal Pradesh earlier said.

In order to check the spread of the virus, India has set up quarantine facilities in Manesar, Hindon and other places too.