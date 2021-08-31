India on Tuesday reported 30,941 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative tally to 3,27,68,880.

Out of the total fresh Covid infections reported on Tuesday, 19,622 were reported from Kerala -- the highest among the states. The daily positivity rate remains below 3 per cent and stands at 2.22 per cent.

In the same span of time, India reported 350 deaths due to Covid, taking the total fatalities so far to 4,38,560, according to the Union Health Ministry's report.

In the last 24 hours, active cases in India have declined by 5,684 to stand at 3,70,640. The active caseload accounts for 1.13 per cent of the total cases, the health ministry's data shows.

Also, in the last 24 hours, a total of 36,275 Covid patients were discharged, pushing the overall recoveries to 3,19,59,680. India's recovery rate from Covid infection stands at 97.53 per cent.

According to the data shared by the Health Ministry, a total of 13,94,673 Covid samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking cumulative tests to 52,15,41,098 till Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, 59,62,286 doses of Covid vaccines were administered in India, taking the total doses of vaccination to 64,05,28,644.

Global caseload tops 217 mn

The global coronavirus caseload has topped 217 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.50 million and vaccinations soared to over 5.23 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and vaccination tally stood at 217,038,138, 4,508,896 and 5,236,019,787, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 39,048,678 and 638,676, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 32,737,939 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (20,752,281), France (6,834,834), Russia (6,803,323), the UK (6,789,189), Turkey (6,366,408), Argentina (5,178,889), Colombia (4,907,264), Iran (4,960,744), Spain (4,847,298), Italy (4,534,499), Indonesia (4,079,267), Germany (3,947,035) and Mexico (3,335,700), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 579,574 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (438,210), Mexico (258,165), Peru (198,115), Russia (179,233), the UK (132,808), Indonesia (132,491), Italy (129,146), Colombia (124,883), France (114,620), Argentina (111,607) and Iran (107,151).

UK records another 26,476 coronavirus cases

Another 26,476 people in Britain have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 6,757,650, according to official figures released on Monday.

The country also reported another 48 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 132,485. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The latest data came as the British government has been preparing for a booster programme expected from next month, while the World Health Organisation (WHO) said such shots should be delayed to raise vaccination rates globally.

WHO clarifies on booster

Earlier this month, the WHO called for a moratorium on Covid vaccine booster shots to help ease the drastic inequity in dose distribution between wealthy and poor countries.

However, during a news briefing on Monday, Hans Kluge, the WHO regional director for Europe, said a booster shot is a way to keep the most vulnerable safe.

"A third dose of vaccine is not a luxury booster (that is) taken away from someone who is still waiting for a first jab. It's basically a way to keep the most vulnerable safe," Kluge said.

More than 88 per cent of people aged 16 and over in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine and more than 78 per cent have received both doses, the latest figures showed.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the US have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines.

Morocco registers 2,676 new Covid-19 cases

Morocco announced on Monday 2,676 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally of infections in the North African country to 856,049.

The total number of recoveries from Covid-19 in Morocco increased by 7,360 to 787,794, the Xinhua news agency reported. The death toll rose to 12,540 with 103 new fatalities, while 2,524 people are in intensive care units.

Meanwhile, a total of 18,379,071 people have received their first vaccine shots against Covid-19 in the country, while 14,629,875 have taken two doses.

The North African country launched a nationwide vaccination campaign on January 28 after the arrival of the first shipment of China's Sinopharm vaccine.