The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 137.2 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.95 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Wednesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 137,226,735 and 2,956,845, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 31,345,312 and 563,440, respectively, according to the CSSE. India follows in the second place with 13,689,453 cases.

The other countries with more than two million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (13,599,994), France (5,167,265), Russia (4,605,444), the UK (4,390,801), Turkey (3,962,760), Italy (3,793,033), Spain (3,376,548), Germany (3,040,356), Poland (2,599,850), Argentina (2,579,000), Colombia (2,569,314), Mexico (2,281,840) and Iran (2,118,212), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 358,425 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are Mexico (209,702), India (171,058), the UK (127,369), Italy (115,088), Russia (101,882), France (99,639), Germany (78,924), Spain (76,625), Colombia (66,482), Iran (65,055), Poland (59,126), Argentina (58,174), Peru (55,230) and South Africa (53,423).

India record

India reported 1,84,372 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, setting another grim one-day record, taking the overall tally to 13,87,825 on Wednesday, according to the data issued by the Union Health Ministry.

In the same period, 1,027 more people succumbed to the disease, which increased the death toll to 1,72,085. India is now the fourth-worst Covid affected country worldwide after the number of active cases rose to 13,65,704.

A total of 83,339 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries to 1,23,36,036 with a recovery rate of 88.92 per cent. The Health Ministry said that a total of 14,11,758 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

So far, 26,06,18,866 samples have been tested. A total of 26,46,528 people were also vaccinated in the same period, taking the total inoculation count to 11,11,79,578 .