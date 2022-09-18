India on Sunday reported 5,664 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hrs, against 5,747 Covid cases reported on previous day, said the Union Health Ministry.

In the same period, the country has recorded 35 more Covid related deaths, taking the national fatalities tally to 5,28,337 as per the report.

Meanwhile, the active caseload of the country has marginally risen to 47,922 cases, accounting for 0.11 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 4,555 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,39,57,929. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.71 per cent.

Meanwhile, India's Daily Positivity Rate has been reported to be 1.96 per cent, while the Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently also stands at 1.79 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 2,89,228 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 89.15 crore.

As of Sunday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 216.56 crore.

Over 4.08 crore adolescents have been administered the first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.