India has recently reported its first case of the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), a virus currently causing an outbreak in China. The case was detected in an 8-month-old baby in Bengaluru, Karnataka marking it as the first instance of HMPV in the country. The baby, who has no travel history, is currently being treated at a private hospital. The infection was confirmed through a blood test, and the state health department has confirmed the case.

The detection of HMPV in India has raised concerns among health department officials, who are now gathering information on the virus's spread across the state. However, they have emphasized that there is no need to panic about the HMPV infection. Although the virus may already be present in India, there is no clarity yet on whether it has mutated.

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao is expected to hold an emergency meeting with health department officials to discuss precautionary measures. This comes after reports emerged of an HMPV outbreak in China. The Chinese government, however, has dismissed it as an annual winter occurrence.

The state health department has shared details of the detection with the Union Health Ministry and is in regular contact with central officials. On Sunday, the Karnataka government issued an advisory detailing do's and don'ts regarding the threat posed by the spread of HMPV.

The advisory stated, "Currently, there is no need to panic regarding the spread of HMPV. The Health Department is monitoring the situation closely in coordination with the Director of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare." It further added that HMPV is like any other respiratory virus, causing common cold and flu-like symptoms during the winter season, especially among younger and older age groups.

The department urged citizens to follow the recommended precautions to protect themselves and prevent spreading infections. These include covering their mouth and nose with handkerchiefs, and tissue paper while coughing, or sneezing; washing hands often with soap and water or alcohol-based sanitizer; avoiding crowded places; staying away from public places while having fever, cough, or sneezing.