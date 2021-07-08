India-Maldives relations have been increasingly getting complicated for a while now. The ties between two nations were at their lowest during former President Abdulla Yameen's term and have been on an upswing with enhanced development and defence cooperation since 2018 when current President Mohamed Solih came to power.

However, some government critics in the Maldives, including the Opposition and certain sections of the media, are wary of increasing military ties with India.

The critics of Solih administration view the development as not in their nation's interest. In the recent past, the opposition in Maldives has even accused the ruling MDP (Maldivian Democratic Party) government of "selling off" Maldives to India. While demanding Solih's resignation, they have also been spearheading "India Out" campaign.

'India Out' campaign

In May of this year, yet another announcement made in New Delhi, on the Cabinet clearing a proposal to set up a second mission in the Indian Ocean Archipelago, sparked fresh concerns on Maldivian soil. Thereby prompting a renewed #Indiaout campaign on Maldivian social media.

In late August, last year, a massive anti-India rally took place in the capital of Maldives, Male. A high rise building that housed the State Bank of India even went up in flames. While it is yet to be ascertained whether the incident was an accident or a wilful act, the Maldivian government immediately handed over the security of the building to Maldives National Defence Forces.

The primary target of the campaign has been the government, especially the resignation of Solih, its focus and victim, nevertheless, remains India.

The letter

In the latest development on India-Maldives equation, India has sought action from Maldivian government on media reports and social media posts, "attacking the dignity" of Indian diplomats in Maldives. It has also sought enhanced security for the officials.

On June 24, the High Commission of India issued a letter urging Maldivian authorities to ensure action in accordance with International Law and Maldivian Law against the perpetrators for, "these gross violations" of the Vienna Convention of Diplomatic Relations.

In the letter, which has raised a few eyebrows within Maldives, India also said that, "the repeated attacks were motivated, malicious and increasingly personal." India also urged the Foreign Ministry to ensure, "enhanced protection of the Mission and its officials."

Maldives takes note

In a statement released on July 2, 2021, the Foreign Ministry of Maldives said it has called on the local media asking it not to spread such stories that are likely to endanger the reputation and safety of foreign diplomats.

Following a request from the Deputy High Commissioner of India, Chief of the Parliamentary Committee on Independent Institutions and representative for Addu Meedhoo constituency Rozaina Adam has additionally requested Maldivian Media Council (MMC) to look into the malicious articles.