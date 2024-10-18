India has made a significant stride in the global automotive industry by surpassing China to become the world's largest two-wheeler market. This shift is primarily attributed to an increase in demand from rural areas, which has been bolstered by favourable monsoon conditions and government initiatives aimed at rural development. The data, released by Counterpoint Research, shows that two-wheeler sales globally grew by 4% year-on-year in the first half of 2024.

While growth was observed in India, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa, China and Southeast Asia experienced a decline. Soumen Mandal, a senior analyst, highlighted that India's two-wheeler market saw a remarkable 22% YoY growth in the first half of this year. This strong performance allowed India to surpass China and become the world's largest two-wheeler market, Mandal stated.

The second quarter of this fiscal year saw strong double-digit growth in India's two-wheeler market. In contrast, China's market, where two-wheelers under 125cc remain popular, is experiencing a shift. Consumers are increasingly opting for e-bicycles over motorcycles and scooters for daily commuting, leading to a temporary slowdown in the Chinese two-wheeler market, particularly in the electric segment.

In Southeast Asia, major markets such as Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Thailand, and Malaysia saw a decline in two-wheeler sales. This decline is attributed to geopolitical trade tensions, stricter lending criteria, and cautious consumer spending amid economic uncertainty.

The global two-wheeler market is dominated by a few key players, with the top-10 manufacturers capturing over 75% of sales during H1 2024. Honda maintained its leading position, followed by Hero MotoCorp, Yamaha, TVS Motor, and Yadea. TVS Motor emerged as the fastest-growing brand, with a 25% YoY increase, while Yadea experienced the most significant decline, slipping to fifth position.

The two-wheeler market is also witnessing a shift towards electrification. Neil Shah, Vice President of Research, predicts that by 2030, four out of 10 two-wheelers sold will be electric. This shift is also accelerating the adoption of embedded cellular connectivity in the two-wheeler segment. As the automotive industry advances toward C-V2X technology, the two-wheeler segment will follow suit, Shah noted.

