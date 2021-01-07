The ongoing protests conducted by farmers along borders of capital New Delhi has found a new echo among the Indian community in Canada, many of whom belong to the northern plains of India. Despite stern warnings from the Indian side, leadership and other members of the Canadian government have repeatedly "interfered" into the political protests that are being carried out against certain farm laws initiated by the Modi government.

This time, a member of Canada's opposition Conservative Party has once again garnered attention for visiting the farmers protesting in Kundli on the Haryana-Delhi border.

Ramandeep Brar, a Sikh Conservative party member from Brampton South constituency, on Twitter uploaded an image of himself along with a protesting farmer at Kundli on January 2.

OCI card holders can visit India, but not protest

According to media reports, Brar is an Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) card-holder and such a card-holder is prohibited from participating in any form of political activity within the Indian territory.

Brar told News18 that he had been present at the protest site. However, the minister denied any violation of protocol.

He added that the protests "were not the matter of the farmers only", further arguing that he himself belonged to a farming background. "These laws directly affect us," he said.

Denying that the farmers' protests had any political undertone, Brar said, "We are fighting for our lands... this is not a political fight." He added that he himself had relatives in India and owned land in the country.

Referring to the possibility of the "government or corporates" taking over lands, Brar said the farm laws were a "direct attack on us".

While justifying his meeting with the protesting farmers, Brar stated that earlier Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had also raised concern over the farmers' protest in India.

Netizens raising questions on Brar

Social media users are now raising several questions pertaining to the politician's presence at the protest site in an alleged effort to influence the political protests. Netizens have also pointed out how the politician violated visa rules by joining a political protest.

Social media page 'Befitting facts' also noted the violation of visa rules. In a post, it urged the government to arrest the Canadian minister and detain him at Tihar jail.

Meanwhile, another user too asked how can a Canada citizen participate in a protest rally in India and pointed how he has violated visa on counts such as interfering India's internal affairs and also violating visa rules especially at a time when the country is fighting the COVID pandemic.

The 'Right to Protest' under Article 19 of the Indian Constitution is a fundamental right only available to Indian citizens and not to any foreigners. Thus, Brar violated his visa norms by joining the protests against the government.

In case the government finds any violation, it can even cancel the visa granted to Brar and ask him to leave the country with immediate effect.

Diplomatic ties between Canada and India hit last December when Trudeau and his ministers had 'raised concerns' regarding the protests, following which, India had to summon the Canadian High Commissioner and informed that Canada's interference is unacceptable within the matters of the country.