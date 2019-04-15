In a major boost to the country's defence sector, India successfully test fired 'Nirbhay' - the 1,000 km strike range sub-sonic cruise missile - off the coast of Odisha on Monday, April 15.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) continued with its successful run of missions this year. Nirbhay cruise missile, developed by Bengaluru-based Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), a lab under Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducted the successful launch of the all-weather missile.

According to ADE, the Nirbhay cruise missile is the India's first indigenously designed and developed long-range cruise missile which is designed to carry conventional and nuclear warheads.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.