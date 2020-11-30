Dipen Mandaliya, who graduated in management from Bengaluru's St. Joseph's College of Commerce, went down on his knees while holding a ring and proposed to his girlfriend Rose Wimbush before an audience of around 25,000 people.

In a video widely circulated on social media platforms, Rose, sporting an Australian jersey, looked completely amazed at the proposal and waited for some seconds before accepting the ring and hugging Dipen. The proposal attracted the stadium cameras and the attention of commentators. "Say yes, say yes, say yes," Adam Gilchrist, one of the commentators, can be heard saying in the viral video, when Dipen proposes.

Even some of the playing cricketers watched the moment, with Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell clapping for the couple from the field.

"I was surprised. I had no idea...was overwhelmed completely," Rose told Australia-based Indian Link newspaper, according to a report by Banglore Mirror.

In the interview with the newspaper, the idea to propose Rose in public was in his mind for about a year and half but COVID-19 was an impediment. "I have been waiting for the right occasion. And I thought this was the right time," he said. Dipen said that Rose was a bit nervous but he was determined to exploit the occasion.

The couple has been seeing each other for a year and a half. They live Melbourne. Dipen is a project and reporting analyst at Jetstar Australia.

He moved to Australia to pursue a course in aviation and maritime transport management at the University of Sydney. Dipen studied at St. Joseph's Pre-University College and graduated from St. Joseph's College of Commerce in Bengaluru.