India on Sunday, September 6, recorded 90,633 new novel coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 41,13,812. The country also registered 1,065 new fatalities, taking the death toll to 70,626.

Out of the total confirmed cases, 8,62,320 are the active cases, while a total of 31,80,866 have recovered from the deadly virus so far.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) stated that a total of 4,88,31,145 samples were tested up to September 5. Out of the total samples tested, 10,92,654 were tested on September 5.

'A steep exponential rise in Covid recoveries'

India's recovery rate touched a record high of over 70,000 patients being discharged in a single day, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said today.

Taking to Twitter, the Ministry of Health said, "There has been a steep exponential rise in #COVID19 recoveries- from 50,000 in May to 30 lakh in Sept. The daily number of Recovered Patients has crossed 70,000. More than 3/4 of the total cases have recovered."

Global Covid wrap

Over 26.68 million people have been reported to be infected by the Covid-19 pandemic worldwide and 874,218 have died so far.

Fresh Covid cases have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December last year.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that it does not expect widespread immunisation against coronavirus until mid-2021, despite growing expectations in America, the worst-hit nation, that a vaccine could be released within weeks.

The health agency also said that it would never endorse a vaccine that has not proven safe and effective, amid concerns over the rush to develop a jab for coronavirus.