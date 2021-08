India on Friday reported a total of 44,658 new Covid cases and 496 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry.

India's recovery rate from Covid infection has declined to 97.60 per cent. On the other hand, total active caseload saw a substantial growth of 11,174 in the last 24 hours and currently stands at 3,44,899.

In the last 24 hours, a total 32,988 patients were discharged from the hospitals and health centres, taking the total number of cured to 3,18,21,428 in India, as per the health ministry data. India's cumulative death count due to Covid stands at 4,36,861.

The weekly positivity rate remains below 3 per cent (2.10 per cent) for the last 63 days. The daily positivity rate continued to remain below 3 per cent for the 31 continuous days and currently stands at 2.45 per cent.

Meanwhile, India has crossed the landmark of 61.22 crore vaccine doses against coronavirus under the mass vaccination drive across the nation. More than 70 lakh doses of Covid vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours.

Global caseload

The global coronavirus caseload has topped 214.5 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.47 million and vaccinations soared to over 5.07 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Friday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and vaccination tally stood at 214,521,191, 4,472,870 and 5,079,847,363, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 38,374,252 and 633,479, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 32,558,530 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (20,676,561), France (6,777,676), Russia (6,728,699), the UK (6,659,904), Turkey (6,293,267), Argentina (5,161,926), Colombia (4,899,085), Spain (4,822,320), Iran (4,833,135), Italy (4,509,611), Indonesia (4,043,736), Germany (3,914,069) and Mexico (3,271,128), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 577,565 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (436,365), Mexico (255,452), Peru (198,031), Russia (176,127), the UK (132,465), Italy (128,957), Indonesia (130,182), Colombia (124,567), France (114,269), Argentina (111,117) and Iran (104,716).