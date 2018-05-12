India is a cool nation because of ‘Pokhran’: John Abraham

Bollywood actor John Abraham on Friday launched the trailer of his upcoming film, and amp;lsquo;Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran and amp;rsquo;. The film is based on the nuclear bomb test explosions, which were conducted by Indian Army in Pokhran. Talking about the film, John Abraham said, and amp;ldquo;It took us a bit of time but I think everything happens for the best. We want to speak good things about the film. Just one thing I would like to say to everyone, who are young. I think the reason why today every youngster feels that India is a cool nation, is because of what happened in Pokhran, in 1998 on May 11. It is a history defining moment. and amp;rdquo; and amp;nbsp;