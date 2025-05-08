Alert Indian forces foiled a nefarious attempt by Pakistan to target 15 important military establishments across the country during the intervening night of May 7 and 8.

According to a statement issued by a defense spokesperson, on the night of 7–8 May 2025, Pakistan attempted to engage multiple military targets in Northern and Western India—including Awantipora, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bathinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj—using drones and missiles.

These threats were neutralized by the Integrated Counter-UAS Grid and Air Defence systems. Debris from the intercepted attacks is now being recovered from multiple locations, providing evidence of Pakistan's aggression.

"During the press briefing on Operation SINDOOR on 7 May 2025, India had described its response as focused, measured, and non-escalatory. It was specifically mentioned that Pakistani military establishments had not been targeted. It was also reiterated that any attack on Indian military targets would invite a suitable response," the spokesperson said.

India neutralises Air Defence System in Lahore

The spokesperson further stated that on the morning of 8 May 2025, the Indian Armed Forces targeted air defence radars and systems at several locations in Pakistan. India's response has remained within the same domain and intensity as that of Pakistan.

"It has been reliably learnt that an air defence system in Lahore has been neutralised," the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has increased the intensity of its unprovoked firing across the Line of Control (LoC), using mortars and heavy-calibre artillery in areas including Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar, and Rajouri sectors in Jammu and Kashmir. Sixteen innocent civilians—including three women and five children—have lost their lives due to the Pakistani shelling.

In response, India was compelled to retaliate in order to halt the mortar and artillery fire from across the LoC. The Indian Armed Forces reiterated their commitment to non-escalation, provided it is reciprocated by the Pakistani military.