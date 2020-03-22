India broke a lot of barriers at 5 pm on Sunday when the silence of the Janta Curfew was broken and the air reverberated with a medley of sounds as people across the country rang bells, blew conches and clapped to express appreciation for medical and other staff who are on the frontline of the battle against the Coronavirus. People of all cultures, class, segments and religions got together on one platform and tried to 'resolve and restraint' to fight coronavirus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Thursday evening, calling for a Janta Curfew to fight the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

From children to the elderly, common people to VIPs, all came out in balconies, lawns and terrace of their homes as the clock struck five, following an appeal by PM Modi to show gratitude to doctors, paramedics, police and other personnel associated with essential services when the country was observing an unprecedented Janta Curfew. Police sirens were also heard at India Gate and some other parts of Delhi.

While all this was happening, a heart wrenching yet a very powerful video was circulated across the social media. A rag picker who was doing his usual chore of picking rags, stopped as he heard people clapping and beating metal plates and he joined them by clapping his hands. We don't know whether he knew what was happening but the message that came out of it was that India is learning to erase barriers between the rich and the poor as they unite to fight one common cause; the COVID-19 pandemic.

This ♥️



pic.twitter.com/Hi43q4bEDP — Danish M | Practice Social Distancing (@TellDM) March 22, 2020

Where some Bollywood celebrities circulated videos of themselves and their families assembling to give a standing ovation to our heroes; some people who live in slums outside posh societies were also seen joining those who stay in lavish houses right across their hutments to laud the efforts of people who are helping the Govt battle coronavirus.

The event turned out to be a blissful experience for many with many netizens asking the Govt to extend the curfew to not only tackle coronavirus but to make the surroundings better.

Some remarkable things happened during the Janta Curfew. Noida's air quality was rated as moderate today when it is always in the 'very dangerous' category. This happened in a day's time. Some people posted videos of dolphins sighting at Marine Drive in Mumbai, strangers smiled and waved at each other at 5 pm across societies and buildings everywhere.

Modi Ji in his address to the nation on Thursday, had lauded the hard work of medical professionals, sanitation staff, airline crews, delivery persons and media personnel among others.