Play-to-earn (P2E) games, also called NFT games or just crypto games, are far from dominating the gaming space, but the niche category is rapidly growing and India is leading the global market. By capturing lion's share in the burgeoning space, India has proven its digital-first approach, which goes beyond multimedia and communication.

According to Finder's NFT gaming statistics, India has the highest number of NFT gamers in the world. With a leading 34 percent, India outranks Canada, Germany, and the US and by a huge margin. Hong Kong comes closest with 28.7 percent of respondents claiming to have played a crypto game.

The Western countries, however, are still developing a taste for NFT games. The survey found that, in the US, nearly 14 percent of respondents said they know what P2E is and only 9.4 percent played at least one game. Similarly, Canada ranks lower than the US with 8.4 percent and the UK goes even further down the list with just 7.6 percent of the respondents having played at least one NFT game.

But the trend might change in the West. The Finder survey found that more respondents in the US were planning to play crypto games in the future.

"That figure is expected to increase 1.8 times by the end of 2022, with the percentage of people in the US expected to hit 16.5 percent," the report said.

In France, the figure, which currently stands at 6 percent, is expected to grow to 15 percent. Peru and Spain will likely make a huge jump to 29 percent and 17 percent, respectively, from 13 percent and 8 percent, respectively.

In India, 11 percent of respondents are planning to play P2E games in the future. Adding another feather to the hat, India leads in the under-35 age category, having the highest number of youngsters in the NFT gaming space at 41.7 percent. Comparatively, Germany, Sweden and France all had single-digit share.

What is P2E gaming?

Play-to-earn (P2E) gaming is one of the most exciting areas within the cryptocurrency space, where players earn rewards through their skills and expertise. Due to the growing popularity of this area of gaming, numerous P2E projects have become popular, each offering a different approach to monetization.

Some of the popular examples of P2E games are Axie Infinity, Zedd Run and Gods Unchained. Players are rewarded with Bitcoin and Ethereum tokens.