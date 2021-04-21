The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed13 Cr today as part of the world's largest vaccination drive.

Cumulatively, 13,01,19,310 vaccine doses have been administered through 19,01,413 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 92,01,728 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 58,17,262 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,15,62,535 FLWs (1stdose), 58,55,821 FLWs (2nddose), 4,73,55,942 1st dose beneficiaries and 53,04,679 2nd dose beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 4,35,25,687 (1st dose) and 14,95,656 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years.

HCWs FLWs Age Group 45 to 60 years Over 60 years Total 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 92,01,728 58,17,262 1,15,62,535 58,55,821 4,35,25,687 14,95,656 4,73,55,942 53,04,679 13,01,19,310

Eight states account for 59.25% of the total doses given so far in the country.

Over 29 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours. As on Day-95 of the vaccination drive (20th April, 2021), 29,90,197 vaccine doses were given.19,86,711 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 42,384 sessions for 1st dose and 10,03,486 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine.

Date: 20th April,2021 (Day-95) HCWs FLWs 45 to 60 years Over 60 years Total Achievement 1stDose 2ndDose 1stDose 2nd Dose 1stDose 2nd Dose 1stDose 2nd Dose 1stDose 2ndDose 31,011 49,605 1,29,803 1,69,213 11,52,918 1,84,590 6,72,979 6,00,078 19,86,711 10,03,486

In all, 2,95,041 new cases have been registered in the last 24 hours. Ten States including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka,Kerala,Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan report 76.32% of the new cases.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 62,097. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 29,574 while Delhi reported 28,395 new cases. India's total Active Caseload has reached 21,57,538. It now comprises 13.82% of the country's total Positive Cases. A net incline of 1,25,561 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

The five States of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala cumulatively account for 60.86% of India's total Active Cases.

India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,32,76,039 today. The National Recovery Rate is 85.01%, with 1,67,457 recoveries registered in the last 24 hours.

The National Mortality Rate has been falling and currently stands at 1.17% as 2,023 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Ten States account for 82.6% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (519). Delhi follows with 277 daily deaths.

Nine States/UTs have not reported any COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are D&D & D&N, Meghalaya, Tripura, Sikkim, Mizoram, Lakshadweep, Nagaland, A&N Islands and Arunachal Pradesh.