India opened its medal tally in the 21st edition of Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast Thursday, April 5, with a silver in weightlifting.

The Commonwealth Championships 2017 bronze medalist Gururaja finished on the second step of the podium after achieving a personal best of 249kg in the 56kg men's weightlifting event. He lifted 111kg in snatch and completed 138kg in his third attempt in clean and jerk.

Meanwhile, India women's hockey team suffered a 3-2 defeat in their Pool A opener against Wales. The Asian giants conceded two goals early in the match but came back strong in the third quarter to go on level with their opposition only to concede a heartbreaking third goal in the final quarter.

Meanwhile, Indian badminton unit got off to a flying start by demolishing Sri Lanka 5-0 in Group A of Mixed Team Event. Despite resting PV Sindhu, India had no troubles in clinching a convincing win over their lower-ranked opponents.

Check out the complete schedule and results of Indian athletes on Day 1 at Gold Coast below.

Mixed Team Badminton

India defeated Sri Lanka 5-0 in the morning session.

India vs Pakistan - 2:31 pm IST/7:01 pm local time

Hockey

India women lost 3-2 to Wales in the morning session.

Basketball

India vs Jamaica - Women's basketball: 2:03 pm IST/6:33 pm local time

India vs Cameroon - Men's basketball: 3:30 pm IST/8 pm local time

Cycling

Cycling - 4000m Team Pursuit - 10.12 am IST, 2:33 pm local time (Qualification)

- 10.12 am IST, 2:33 pm local time (Qualification) Time: 3 pm IST, 7:30 pm local time (Final)

3 pm IST, 7:30 pm local time (Final) Team: Aleena Reji, Deborah Herold, Manorama Devi, Amritha Reghunath

Cycling - Team Sprint - 12:04 pm IST, 4:34 pm local time (Qualification)

- 12:04 pm IST, 4:34 pm local time (Qualification) Time: 4:28 pm IST, 9:08 pm (Final)

4:28 pm IST, 9:08 pm (Final) Team: Ranjit Singh, Sahil Kumar, Sanuraj P, Manjeet Singh

Cycling - Women Team Sprint - 11:54 am IST, 4:24 pm local time (Qualification)

- 11:54 am IST, 4:24 pm local time (Qualification) Time: 4:21 pm IST, 8:51 pm local time (Final)

4:21 pm IST, 8:51 pm local time (Final) Team: Deborah Herold, Aleena Reji

Gymnastics

Individual All-Around

Rakesh Patra

Yogeshwar Singh

Ashish Kumar

Time: 4.38 am IST, 10:08 am local time.

Swimming

Men's 50m Butterfly -- Sajan Prakash, Virdhawal Khade

Time: 6.57 am IST, 10:27 am local time - 1st Heat; 4:22 pm IST, 8:52 pm local time - 1st semi-final

Men's 100m Backstroke -- Srihari Nataraj

Time: 7.24 am IST, 11:54 am local time - 1st Heat; 4.52 pm IST, 9:22 pm local time - 1st Semi-final

Weightlifting

Men's 56kg category - Gururaja won silver medal.

Women's 48 kg category - Saikhom Mirabai Chanu

- Saikhom Mirabai Chanu Time: 9.42 am IST, 3:12 pm local time

Men's 62 kg category - Muthupandi Raja

- Muthupandi Raja Time: 2:12 pm IST, 6:42 pm local time

Boxing

Men's Boxing Preliminary Rounds

Time: 7.30 am to 11 am IST and 2 pm to 5:30 pm IST

Women's Boxing Preliminary Rounds

Time: 7.30 am-11 am and 2 pm-5.30 pm

Table Tennis

Team Group and Knockout Stage

Time: 4 am IST to 10 am and 11:30 am IST to 4:30 pm IST

Squash

Squash Singles Preliminary

Time: 8 am IST to 12 pm IST and 1:30 pm IST to 5 pm IST