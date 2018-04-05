India opened its medal tally in the 21st edition of Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast Thursday, April 5, with a silver in weightlifting.
The Commonwealth Championships 2017 bronze medalist Gururaja finished on the second step of the podium after achieving a personal best of 249kg in the 56kg men's weightlifting event. He lifted 111kg in snatch and completed 138kg in his third attempt in clean and jerk.
Meanwhile, India women's hockey team suffered a 3-2 defeat in their Pool A opener against Wales. The Asian giants conceded two goals early in the match but came back strong in the third quarter to go on level with their opposition only to concede a heartbreaking third goal in the final quarter.
Meanwhile, Indian badminton unit got off to a flying start by demolishing Sri Lanka 5-0 in Group A of Mixed Team Event. Despite resting PV Sindhu, India had no troubles in clinching a convincing win over their lower-ranked opponents.
Check out the complete schedule and results of Indian athletes on Day 1 at Gold Coast below.
Mixed Team Badminton
India defeated Sri Lanka 5-0 in the morning session.
- India vs Pakistan - 2:31 pm IST/7:01 pm local time
Hockey
India women lost 3-2 to Wales in the morning session.
Basketball
- India vs Jamaica - Women's basketball: 2:03 pm IST/6:33 pm local time
- India vs Cameroon - Men's basketball: 3:30 pm IST/8 pm local time
Cycling
- Cycling - 4000m Team Pursuit - 10.12 am IST, 2:33 pm local time (Qualification)
- Time: 3 pm IST, 7:30 pm local time (Final)
- Team: Aleena Reji, Deborah Herold, Manorama Devi, Amritha Reghunath
- Cycling - Team Sprint - 12:04 pm IST, 4:34 pm local time (Qualification)
- Time: 4:28 pm IST, 9:08 pm (Final)
- Team: Ranjit Singh, Sahil Kumar, Sanuraj P, Manjeet Singh
- Cycling - Women Team Sprint - 11:54 am IST, 4:24 pm local time (Qualification)
- Time: 4:21 pm IST, 8:51 pm local time (Final)
- Team: Deborah Herold, Aleena Reji
Gymnastics
Individual All-Around
Rakesh Patra
Yogeshwar Singh
Ashish Kumar
Time: 4.38 am IST, 10:08 am local time.
Swimming
Men's 50m Butterfly -- Sajan Prakash, Virdhawal Khade
Time: 6.57 am IST, 10:27 am local time - 1st Heat; 4:22 pm IST, 8:52 pm local time - 1st semi-final
Men's 100m Backstroke -- Srihari Nataraj
Time: 7.24 am IST, 11:54 am local time - 1st Heat; 4.52 pm IST, 9:22 pm local time - 1st Semi-final
Weightlifting
- Men's 56kg category - Gururaja won silver medal.
- Women's 48 kg category - Saikhom Mirabai Chanu
- Time: 9.42 am IST, 3:12 pm local time
- Men's 62 kg category - Muthupandi Raja
- Time: 2:12 pm IST, 6:42 pm local time
Boxing
Men's Boxing Preliminary Rounds
Time: 7.30 am to 11 am IST and 2 pm to 5:30 pm IST
Women's Boxing Preliminary Rounds
Time: 7.30 am-11 am and 2 pm-5.30 pm
Table Tennis
Team Group and Knockout Stage
Time: 4 am IST to 10 am and 11:30 am IST to 4:30 pm IST
Squash
Squash Singles Preliminary
Time: 8 am IST to 12 pm IST and 1:30 pm IST to 5 pm IST