India clinch maiden Women's World Cup; BCCI announces Rs 51 cr reward for team, support staff
India clinch maiden Women's World Cup; BCCI announces Rs 51 cr reward for team, support staffIANS

In a watershed moment for Indian cricket, the national women's team etched their name in history by winning their first-ever ICC Women's World Cup title, defeating South Africa by 52 runs in a pulsating final at the DY Patil Stadium on Sunday night.

Celebrations erupted across the country as BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia reportedly announced a ₹51 crore reward for the players and support staff, hailing the victory as a "monumental achievement that will take Indian women's cricket to a new level."

Meanwhile, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal lauded the team's historic feat, drawing parallels with India's iconic 1983 men's World Cup triumph.

"It's a red-letter day for Indian women's cricket. What the men's team achieved in 1983, the Indian women have recreated today in Mumbai. This historic triumph will give a tremendous boost to women's cricket in the country, and I'm confident our game will now reach new heights," Dhumal told IANS.

Earlier, batting first, India posted a commanding 298/7, powered by Shafali Verma's fluent 87, Deepti Sharma's composed 58, and valuable contributions from Smriti Mandhana (45) and Richa Ghosh (34). A solid 100-run opening stand between Mandhana and Verma set the platform for a big total before South Africa clawed back late to keep India just under the 300-mark.

Chasing 299, South Africa began confidently as Tazmin Brits and Laura Wolvaardt put together a brisk fifty-run opening partnership. But a sharp direct hit from Amanjot Kaur ended Brits' stay, and from there, India seized control of the contest.

Young pacer Sree Charani struck in her first over, trapping Anneke Bosch LBW, before Shafali Verma — shining with the ball as well — produced a game-turning spell, removing Sune Luus and Marizanne Kapp in quick succession.

Deepti Sharma then delivered a dream performance, claiming 5 for 39 to crush South Africa's middle order. Despite Wolvaardt's fighting 101, the Proteas fell short, bundled out for 246 in 45.3 overs, as India sealed a famous 52-run victory amid roaring home support.

As the tricolour soared high and the players embraced in tears of joy, the moment marked not just a World Cup triumph — but the dawn of a new era for Indian women's cricket.

Brief Scores:

India 298/7 in 50 overs (Shafali Verma 87, Deepti Sharma 58, Richa Ghosh 34; Ayabonga Khaka 3-58) beat South Africa 246 all out in 45.3 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 101, Annerie Dercksen 35; Deepti Sharma 5-39, Shafali Verma 2-36) by 52 runs.

