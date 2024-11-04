Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra have two important launches this month. Maruti Suzuki has announced commenced bookings for its 4th Generation Dzire. The All-New Dzire, which is the highest-selling compact sedan in India, features progressive design, segment-first features, and unparalleled value proposition.

The new generation model builds on the legacy of the Dzire brand. The Dzire, since its inception in 2008, has won the trust of over 27 lakh customers.

Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, expressed his excitement about the launch. He stated, "With the All-New Dzire, we have crafted something that's not just the best in its segment but goes beyond conventional expectations. Its modern design philosophy, superior comfort, and cutting-edge technology represent the perfect synthesis of what customers love about Dzire and what they aspire for in a modern sedan. By combining advanced powertrain options with thoughtfully curated features, the All-New Dzire is poised to deliver an exceptional experience."

Maruti Suzuki's All-New Dzire

Customers can pre-book the All-New Dzire at any ARENA showroom or by logging on to the official website with an initial payment of ₹11,000. The model can be booked by visiting an authorized dealership nationwide or online via the official website. It is scheduled to launch in the country on November 11, 2024.

The interior of the All-New Dzire will continue to be beige and black, with leather upholstery available on higher-spec variants. Anticipated features include a huge nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a dashboard accent that looks like wood. A 360-degree camera and a sunroof are possible extra options. The current Swift's 1.2-liter, three-cylinder Z-Series petrol engine, which generates 80 horsepower and 112 Nm of torque, is probably going to power it. AMT and five-speed manual transmissions will be available, and a CNG version with about 68 horsepower and 101 Nm of torque is also being developed.

The slender LED headlamps boast integrated LED DRLs that lead onto the slim chrome lining connecting the Suzuki badge in the middle. Other exterior highlights are newly designed alloy wheels, tweaked bonnet and boot, newly designed front and rear bumpers, new fog lamp housings, new LED tail lamps connected by a horizontal chrome bar, etc.

Mahindra's Electric Leap: XEV and BE

In another significant development, Mahindra is set to introduce two electric brands, XEV and BE (pronounced be), on the Electric Origin INGLO architecture at the Unlimit India World Premiere on November 26, 2024, in Chennai. Both brands will launch their first flagship products – the XEV 9e and the BE 6e.

The ground-up INGLO architecture, crafted with an Indian heart and a global outlook, packs intuitive, intelligent, and immersive innovations. From class-leading safety standards to exhilarating performance and impressive range and efficiency, INGLO is designed to deliver a multi-sensory driving experience.

The XEV 9e will redefine electric luxury, while the BE 6e delivers bold, athletic performance – the two Indian icons are ready to beat everyone on the globe with their unmissable design, unparalleled technology, and unrivaled performance. The global debut of the XEV 9e and BE 6e is set to strengthen Mahindra's presence in the electric vehicle market both globally.

These models, built on the new Electric Origin INGLO architecture, aim to set benchmarks in luxury and performance, enhancing Mahindra's presence in the global electric vehicle market. These new SUVs will be the first models to launch under two new electric sub-brands, XEV and BE, both of which are built on Mahindra's innovative Electric Origin INGLO architecture.