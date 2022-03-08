WHO optimistic that Covid pandemic may end in 2022 Close
WHO optimistic that Covid pandemic may end in 2022

India will allow the resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger services from March 27.

"After having recognized the increased vaccination coverage across the globe and in consultation with the stakeholders, the Government of India has decided to resume scheduled commercial international passenger services to or from India from March 27, 2022," an official communique said on Tuesday.

"The suspension of scheduled commercial international passenger services to or from India, thus, stands extended only up to 2359 hrs IST on March 26, 2022, and air bubble arrangements shall accordingly be extended to this extent only."

Delhi Airport. (File Photo: IANS)
Delhi Airport. (File Photo: IANS)IANS

Last year, the Centre had decided to allow resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger services from December 15.

Scene of Srinagar airport
social media

However, the decision was suspended after the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Also Read