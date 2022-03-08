India will allow the resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger services from March 27.

"After having recognized the increased vaccination coverage across the globe and in consultation with the stakeholders, the Government of India has decided to resume scheduled commercial international passenger services to or from India from March 27, 2022," an official communique said on Tuesday.

"The suspension of scheduled commercial international passenger services to or from India, thus, stands extended only up to 2359 hrs IST on March 26, 2022, and air bubble arrangements shall accordingly be extended to this extent only."

Last year, the Centre had decided to allow resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger services from December 15.

However, the decision was suspended after the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.