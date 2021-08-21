Today we will talk about one common boy who came from Kolkata and after struggling in Mumbai he became successful musician and composer and gave albums like Kashtiya..which is Anurag Halder.When he started this journey, he was totally clueless what will happen, he didn't know where his career lead him, when he moved in Mumbai he really didn't know that from where he will start! The situations were tough, but yeah this journey taught him amazing lessons of life. This struggle helped him to face the toughest situation. But yeah, he enjoyed this journey. He never took it like a competition, because everyone is best at what they are doing, he was simply here to show what he can do, and he is doing it.He has always believed in destiny, because so uncertain his life is, he really doesn't know where it will take him up to!

As covid 19 has affected the whole industry, he also faced some challenges in this critical time. Everyone has gone through a really really tough time. Many of his live shows got cancelled, many projects got postponed, so many things happened. But it is really getting better now, many jobs have started again, and yeah we may see him working for a movie soon ...as per sources who doesn't want to reveal their name...

Anurag has always enjoyed every moment of his life whether it is sad or happy. He says, if we have never felt pain, how can we enjoy happiness? So everything is like a learning process of our life. And one thing he has always followed in life is To Accept Things. He says confidently that, if you can do it, you can smile in your tough time, no matter how difficult it is.

Anurag says that more your heart breaks, the more you can tune good music.. probably this is the suspense behind his successful music albums... Although this artist has never revealed about his heartbreaks, audiences can relate with his songs and hence now he has got a wide fan following... I have always been inspired by many real things which later got converted into his compositions or lyrics. Sometimes they were from many things which were happening around him or sometimes it was about him only, now his listeners can relate my life with so many songs, that's funny!

As an artist Anurag favors Independent music over commercial music Anurag says, without commercial music, an artist can not survive for a long in the industry neither he/she can make it that much large with his/her music. But of course In Independent Music gives freewill to one artist so that an artist can do things he actually wants to do. And in India, now Independent Music is growing so nicely and he is really happy that he is able to see the change in front of his eyes.

In 2013 when Halder landed in Mumbai, he wasn't able to survive for long, and then he started working. Few days he stayed in Mumbai and a few days he stayed in Kolkata, it took time to completely shift here in Mumbai, because he wanted to make his base first to achieve something, and he was trying to do that only. But now when he is permanently shifted here, and doing all his work from Mumbai itself. He got many opportunities here and besides all of that there are so many things to learn, and that's important for him as an Artist.

He has recently collaborated with the MTV Hustle Grand Finalist, EPR Iyer in one project, and he connected Hip Hop with Indie Pop music which was loved by the audience.. revealing how this idea crossed his mind he revealed that he has listened to EPR many times, and he has so much love for Hip-Hop music since long back. And he is really happy with how beautifully Hip-Hop music is rising in India. And for him it was like a great opportunity to collaborate with such a great artist.He thought to make a song to tribute the nation and thought to put a rap on it, and then suddenly he decided that this EPR will be the best. And they really got so many overwhelming responses from the audience and they are so happy that it worked. It's a really great achievement for him.

The first thing which comes to me while composing independent music is that now he has full freedom to make the track, no one will interrupt him, and he gives all of my efforts into this. This is one of the peaceful feelings. And hence Independent music will always be his first choice over commercial music states Anurag.

Kashtiya composer and MTv star Anurag has recently shot an amazing music video in Pondicherry which is probably releasing in the next month, also his previous project which was about to release earlier but releasing in August end from another music label. Also he has worked on many projects which will be released gradually...lets wait for his new projects and wish him all the best!