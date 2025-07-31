Independence Day sale 2025: Big discounts on Nord 5, OnePlus 13 series, Pad Lite and more

OnePlus today kicked off its Independence Day Sale 2025 with deals across its product ecosystem. The brand is offering attractive discounts and financing options on newly launched smartphones, tablets, and audio devices. The sale begins July 31 and will run through the month of August on Amazon.in, Flipkart, Myntra, Blinkit, OnePlus.in, offline partner stores, and OnePlus Experience stores.

OnePlus Pad Lite goes on sale

The affordable OnePlus Pad Lite, featuring an 11-inch display and up to 80 hours of music playback, goes on open sale from 12 PM, August 1. Early buyers can avail, up to Rs 2,000 instant bank discount and no-cost EMI for up to 6 months.

Other tablets like the OnePlus Pad 2 and OnePlus Pad Go are also part of the sale with no-cost EMI up to 12 months, up to Rs 2,000 discount, and bundled Stylo 2 on Pad 2.

OnePlus 13 series get discounts

The flagship OnePlus 13 series—including the OnePlus 13, 13R, and 13S—offers are as follows and they're live from August 1–31.

OnePlus 13:

Rs 7,000 price drop

Up to 9-month No Cost EMI

OnePlus 13R:

Rs 5,000 off on 16+512 GB, Rs 3,000 off on 12+256 GB till August 17

Rs 2,000 discount on 16+512 GB from Aug 18–31

Exchange bonus of Rs 3,000 (Aug 18–31)

Rs 3,000 instant bank discount

Up to 6-month No Cost EMI

OnePlus 13S:

Rs 3,000 exchange bonus on all variants (Aug 18–31)

Up to Rs 5,000 bank discount

9-month No Cost EMI

Additionally, customers can purchase any model in the 13 Series by paying just 65% upfront under the Easy Upgrades Program, which assures a 35% buyback after 24 months. Available via ICICI Bank credit cards on OnePlus.in and select stores.

OnePlus Nord 5 series offers

The recently launched Nord 5 and Nord CE5 are also eligible for deals.

Nord 5:

Rs 2,250 instant bank discount

6-month No Cost EMI

Nord CE5:

Rs 2,250 instant bank discount

6-month No Cost EMI

Both phones offer top-tier performance in the mid-premium segment, with 144Hz displays, long battery life, and Snapdragon/MediaTek chipsets optimized for smooth multitasking.

Deals on earphones

OnePlus' audio portfolio is also part of the Independence Day Sale:

OnePlus Buds 4: Rs 500 bank discount

Bullets Wireless Z3: Rs 150 bank discount

OnePlus Buds Pro 3: Rs 2,000 price drop + Rs 1,000 bank discount

Nord Buds 3 Pro: Rs 400 price drop + Rs 300 bank discount

Other accessories, including OnePlus Buds 3, Nord Buds 3, Nord Buds 2r, and Bullets Wireless Z2, are also available at reduced rates.

Where to buy

Deals are available across Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Blinkit, OnePlus.in as well as in stores, including Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, OnePlus Experience Stores.