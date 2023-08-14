As India celebrates its 77th Independence Day, we the country people must soak ourselves in the spirit of nationalism and patriotism. Let's take a look at some of the most iconic Bollywood songs that evoke the spirit of proud on being an Indian within us.

Ae Watan from Raazi: Starring Alia Bhatt, the song comes at a crucial juncture in the film and portrays the true emotions of being an Indian.

Teri Mitti: A tear jerking song featuring Akshay Kumar from Kesari. Written by Manoj Muntashir, the song is a big salute to the brave hearts who lost their lives fighting for us.

Main Lad Jaana: Another peppy number from the film Uri – The Surgical Strike starring Vicky Kaushal. The catchy and upbeat tunes inspire one to do something beyond the norms for the country.

Bharat Ki Beti: A song that is an ode to all the daughters of India who have brought glory and victory to the country. Featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi, the song from The Gunjan Saxena biopic is a must add song.

Jai Hind Ki Sena: Another tear jerker from the movie Shershaah featuring Sidhharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. It pumps you up and also instills the will do something for the betterment of the country and oneself.

Ye Mera India: Starring Mahima Chaudhary and Amrish Puri from the film – Pardes – the song is an absolute classic. It has been several decades but the song truly captures the essence of India.

Rang De Basanti: A sure shot song to be played on I Day is this energetic, high on patriotism number by Daler Mehendi from Rang De Basanti.

Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walon: The song has been everyone's go-to song for any patriotic day and rightly so. The catchy lyrics and peppy music still feels fresh and relatable.

Kandho Se Milte Hain Kandhe: Starring Hrithik Roshan from the film Lakshya, the song is the true embodiment of the spirit of being in the army and serving the country.