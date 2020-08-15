In India, Independence has a huge significance. We might be divided by the barriers of Hinduism, Islam, Christianity and Sikhism, this country is surely united with one religion and that's surely the Independence. Bollywood filmmakers experiment on the various genre, but one beat that never fails to grab the attention of the viewers is Patriotism. The Indian film industry has been a powerhouse of producing several blockbuster movies that filled the hearts of the viewers with Patriotism.

Movies such as Gadar, Border and LOC and more are some of the applaud worthy patriotic movies, which are not only a hit but also evergreen in rekindling the love for the country in people. These movies not only tell us about the rich history of India, the freedom struggles but also made us feel proud of the people who are still fighting to protect us.

While most of the patriotic movies are driven by male leads, we cannot ignore the fact that the fight for Independence was incomplete without women. The women freedom fighters like Rani Lakshmi Bai, Sarojini Naidu and more have played the rule of a catalyst in gaining independence for the nation. Similarly, Bollywood has celebrated the lives of women in many movies, who not only fought for freedom or against the conspirers but also have made the country proud in various other fields.

Commemorating the essence of freedom on the 74th Independence Day, let's have a look at some brave and inspiring women-centric movies, that will make you proud of being an Indian.

1. Raazi

People might have been criticizing Alia Bhatt for being a star kid and getting unnecessary opportunities, but we all know how talented she is as an actress and she proved it through Raazi. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Raazi is an untold story of a Kashmiri Muslim girl Sehmat who married into a Pakistan family as an Indian female spy during the Indo-Pak war of 1971.

Alia Bhatt not only aced the role but also gave us goosebumps with her engaging performance. Dialogues like 'Watan ke aage kuch bhi nahi. Khud bhi nahi,' was enough to make the heart of any Indian melt. It's a movie filled with the essence of patriotism and bravery.

2. Mother India

Mehboob Khan's Mother India was a movie that has a unique essence of Patriotism. Why do I say that? Well, the movie was neither about the independence fight nor about the army but it beautifully showcased the situation of the country after independence. Nargis as a single mother in this cruel world told us about the difficulties she faced for being a poor farmer in the country.

It indirectly depicted the situation of India after independence, where we were left with nothing and we were just trying to stand again, building up our motherland. Mother India's storyline was a metonymy of how this country and how it nurtures us.

3. Manikarnika

Kangana Ranaut is a proud Indian citizen and she has proved that many times. Her last flick Manikarnika was a dramatic retelling of the saga of Rani Lakshmi Bai. The movie talked about the bravery and struggles of women for a free India. Kangana did justice to the role of Rani Lakshmi Bai and her fierce acting skills gave viewers, goosebumps.

4. Gunjan Saxena

Adding a feather to the great collection of women-centric movies, recently released Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is creating a lot of buzz. Based on the life of Air Force pilot, Gunjan Saxena, the first Indian female pilot in combat, the movie released this week on OTT platform and has received love and appreciation by the critics and fans.

Janhvi Kapoor as Gunjan Saxena has showcased how a woman can play a crucial role in the time war, despite people trying to bring her down. Seeing Janhvi as a fierce Air Force Officer was simply overwhelming for every Indian.

5. Mary Kom

Priyanka Chopra-starrer Mary Komy was not only one of the finest performances of our desi girl, but also gave us an insight of the struggles faced by 5-time Women's World Champion and Olympic Medal-winning boxer, MC Mary Kom. The way Mary Kom fought all the odds, winning medals and bringing laurel to the country was heartwarming. The movie also showed us how a woman has to juggle between household and professional responsibility when they wish to serve the country in any manner.

6. Neerja

It's a story that is close to the heart of almost every Indian. Directed by Ram Madhvani, it's a biopic of the Indian air hostess and model, Neerja Bhanot who sacrificed her life while saving 359 passengers in her Pan Am flight 73 hijacked by the terrorists in 1986. Leaving behind the image of a fashion diva, Sonam Kapoor nailed the character of Neerja making it one of the important women-centric movies of contemporary cinema.

This movie taught us that no matter what profession you're in, you've to follow your responsibilities and duties towards the citizens and the motherland.

7. Jhansi ki Rani

As the name suggests, the movie is filled with the essence of patriotism and highlighted the contribution of one of the most fierce women freedom fighters, Jhansi ki Rani. Directed and produced by Sohrab Modi, this movie was considered as the first Technicolor movie made in India. It's a spectacular depiction of the bravery and struggle of Rani Lakshmi Bai to free India from the clutches of British rule.