Increased understanding of arthritis will help overcome related complications, say doctors. They are of the view that early diagnosis and increased awareness will help people overcome the problems associated with it better.

Every year, October 12 is commemorated as World Arthritis Day. Healthcare professionals say the day serves as a reminder of the importance of awareness and education about arthritis.

By making informed decisions, individuals can take proactive steps to manage their health, improve their quality of life, and combat the challenges posed by arthritis. Understanding available resources, including support groups, educational materials, and professional guidance, can empower individuals to manage their condition more effectively.

Arthritis is the swelling and tenderness of one or more joints. The main symptoms of arthritis are joint pain and stiffness, which typically worsen with age.

The most common types of arthritis are osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis.

In Osteoarthritis, cartilage, which is the hard slippery tissue that covers the ends of bones where they form a joint, is broken down.

Rheumatoid arthritis is a disease in which the immune system attacks the joints, beginning with the lining of joints.

According to Dr. V Sarath Chandra Mouli, Clinical Director, Dept. of Rheumatology & Clinical Immunology, KIMS Hospitals, an important point to address in dealing with arthritis is the fear surrounding steroid use in treating the ailment.

"Many patients are apprehensive about steroids due to concerns about long-term side effects. However, steroids can be extremely effective in rapidly reducing inflammation, particularly in the early stages of treatment. When used in low doses and for short periods under the supervision of a healthcare provider, steroids are generally safe and can significantly improve comfort and mobility," he observed.

"It's also worth noting that steroids are naturally produced by the body. High doses used for extended periods can cause side effects, but your rheumatologist will carefully monitor your treatment to ensure safety. In conditions like lupus, steroids can be life-saving," he said.

"The role of a rheumatologist is crucial. Rheumatologists are specialists trained in diagnosing and treating arthritis and related conditions. Seeing a rheumatologist ensures you receive a personalised treatment plan tailored to your specific type of arthritis. They monitor your condition over time, adjusting treatments as needed and watching for potential side effects from medications. By working closely with a rheumatologist, you can feel confident in managing your arthritis effectively," he added.

Commenting on the ailment, Dr. P. S Jaya Prasad, Sr. Consultant Arthroscopy & Joint Replacement Surgeon, Kamineni Hospital said: "Over 350 million people worldwide are affected by arthritis in various forms, including osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and juvenile arthritis. Common symptoms include joint pain, stiffness, swelling, and decreased range of motion. Symptoms can vary in intensity and can affect daily activities. Arthritis can lead to significant physical limitations and emotional challenges, impacting quality of life."

"Making informed decisions plays a crucial role in managing arthritis effectively. Recognising early symptoms and seeking medical advice can lead to prompt diagnosis and treatment, potentially slowing disease progression. Knowledge of available treatments, including medications, physical therapy, and lifestyle modifications, allows individuals to choose the best approach for their condition. Informed decisions about diet, exercise, and weight management can reduce symptoms and improve joint health. Activities such as swimming and walking are often beneficial," said Dr. M. Ranganath Reddy, Chief Consultant, Orthopedics & Joint Replacement Surgeon, Aster Prime Hospital.

