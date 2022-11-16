Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to her social media account to wish her beloved daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on her 11th birthday on November 16.

Sharing a photo of her adorably kissing Aradhya, the former Miss World wrote, "MY LOVE... MY LIFE... I LOVE YOU, MY AARADHYA" along with a red heart, heart eyes, kissing face and hug emojis.

The photo showed Aaradhya, donning a red outfit and a matching bow clip on her hair, turn sideways as she kissed her mother on the lips. The number 11 was seen in the background, decorated with flowers.

However, the picture didn't go down well with a certain section of the internet and some of the self-appointed moral police started trolling the 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' actress for sharing inappropriate images on social media.

"This is not Indian culture..."

One of the netizens wrote, "(This is) not Indian culture... shameful," while another user said, "Inappropriate behavior with no boundaries- we know you have only pure genuine love for your daughter, but you're too much now! Remember you are a world influencer- think about how this post will negatively affect some fans!! You can do better!"

A third user commented, "Cringe to the level 100". One user said, "Kissing on Children's lips is just weird", while another said, "Maa beti ho thoda toh sharam karo ( you share a mother-daughter relationship, you should have some shame)".

However, the actress's fans came to her defense. One fan said, "People who are saying sick things really need to get a life this is a shame that if she is kissing her daughter on lips people saying it's a lesbian couple have some shame before saying such thing!!" Another fan requested haters to "stop judging" the mother. "It's just a kiss which means love and affection.... Stop giving your bullsh*t comments... Think positive and spread love," the fan said.

On the work front

This is not the first time when the 'Devdas' star has been subjected to unnecessary online hate. She has trolled quite a number of times and made a laughingstock as Aishwarya has never shied away from being very vocal when it came to her daughter.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in 'Ponniyin Selvan: I' that marked her reunion with Mani Ratnam. The film also stars Vikram, Karthi, Prakash Raj, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, and Mohan Babu. The actress will be next seen in the sequel of 'Ponniyin Selvan'.