Imran Khan is apparently trying hard to save his shaky marriage with Avantika Malik. On the occasion of Avantika's birthday, Imran reportedly sent her a bouquet and an apology letter.

According to Spotboye, the actor had sent a bouquet of flowers and a note to his wife, who now stays with her mother at her parental house. The report further stated that the note was emotional and apologetic in nature.

The letter was more of a sorry note than a wish note, the report stated. Nonetheless, it is not clear if he was sorry for any of his mistakes or for the marriage coming to a breaking point. Well, it looks like Imran wants his wife back to his life.

Imran and Avantika, who have known each other since childhood, have been living separately for the past few months. After around eight years of marriage, there came trouble in paradise, and the couple got separated. The exact reason fo the separation is still not known as neither Imran nor Avantika opened up about the issue.

On the other side, her mother had earlier said that the duo is having some temporary issues, and they will get back together soon. However, her latest reported statement suggested something else as she said: "Only time will determine if they get back together or not". Imran and Avantika have a 5-year-old daughter.