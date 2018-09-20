Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for solving all the problems between the two neighbouring countries including the Kashmir dispute and terrorism. He has also pitched to host the 20th SAARC summit in Islamabad in a bid to meet PM Modi.

The cricketer-turned-politician has also urged for a meeting between External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) scheduled in New York.

Khan has responded to PM Modi's message which was communicated a month ago for building a "meaningful and constructive" relationship between the two nuclear-powered countries. According to a source, PM Modi had said that India is committed to peaceful neighbouring ties with Pakistan.

Responding to PM Modi's letter, Khan wrote "I endorse your sentiment that the only way forward for our two countries lies in "constructive engagement". It was in this spirit that Pakistan's Minister of Law and Information attended the funeral of M.r Atal Bihari Vajpayee in New Delhi. Mr. Vajpayee contributed in trying to bring a positive change in our bilateral relations and was also a major proponent of a strong SAARC for building bridges and developing ties."

PM Imran Khan's letter is the first formal proposal by Pakistan to India after the formation of new government in Pakistan.

Talking about "Kashmir dispute" which is one of the major issues between the two nations, PM Khan said that both the countries should sit across a table and solve the dispute by having dialogue.

According to Zee News, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Qureshi has taken the assistance of the US government to solve the issue between India and Pakistan stating that Pakistan needs peace on the eastern border to focus on the western border with Afghanistan. Qureshi had raised this issue during the visit of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.