From spreading fake propaganda to stooping to below-the-belt moves along the LoC, Pakistan has done it all to terrorize India. Pakistan faced the fierce wrath of India after the Pulwama attack, in which 40 CRPF jawans were martyred. In a deadly airstrike in Balakot, the Indian Air Force took out terrorist camps. Even though Pakistan Army maintained that there were no casualties, a former diplomat said 300 terrorists were killed in the Feb 2019 airstrike.

Just as these revelations are coming to light, it is evident that Pakistan is on edge and sees the reality for what it is. Now, a viral video circulating on social media and WhatsApp groups shows even the Pakistan PM is in a state of fear of the current Indian government.

Indian govt stronger than ever

"If there's ever a need to strengthen Pakistan's Armed Forces, it is now. And why is it needed so? Because in the last 73 years, there has never been a government like the one with have in India today," Imran Khan can be heard saying in the viral video.

The undated video appears to be from the 73rd Independence Day reportage broadcasted by the Lahore-based 92 News channel.

PM Khan's sentiments could be a reflection of the Indian government's fearless stand against all types of provocations. From ordering a surgical strike in 2016 after Pakistani terrorists killed 18 Indian soldiers in Uri sector to conducting surgical strike against terrorist camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in 2016 and then again in 2019.

In a major blow to Pakistan, the Indian government also abrogated Article 370 from J&K, which fused furthered the integration of the state with the Indian union. India has successfully been able to counter Pakistan at every attempt. Unsurprisingly, Imran Khan's viral video stands to be true even to this day.