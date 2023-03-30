As rapidly changing technology continues to reshape the landscape of many organizations, learning how to transform processes and systems is becoming a must.

Companies that do not design SAP solutions as per business needs may face significant risks that can impact their success and sustainability. From inefficient business processes and data management issues to compliance risk and missed opportunities for growth and innovation, failing to implement optimized SAP solutions can have lasting consequences on a company's overall performance. Inefficient processes can lead to losses of up to 20% of revenue, while non-compliance costs up to $14.8 million annually.

On the other hand, companies that prioritize digital transformation and SAP implementation are more likely to achieve revenue growth and profitability. This makes it critical to invest time, effort and resources to ensure Solutions are implemented effectively to maximize benefits and avoid potential risks.

SAP solutions require specialized knowledge to have a set of protocols that align with the new business objectives. For an organization to gear towards its successful application, a Solutions Architect must be imperative in launching any development.

Surjit Singh Bawa, an SAP expert and thought leader with extensive accomplishments in SAP implementation, upgrade, and integration, his experience as a Solutions Architect becomes more valuable as he offers key insights and advice to organizations looking to maximize the benefits of the SAP software.

A clear focus towards Business Goals

Responsible for the overall technical vision that drives solutions, a Solutions Architect is capable of designing, managing, and maximizing ROI of a system while ensuring it meets Business goals.

In his vast years of experience in various sectors, Surjit has dealt with successful implementation of SAP and integration to other Enterprise applications.

"I have designed and implemented SAP systems for various organizations in retail, manufacturing, oil and gas, including Fortune 500 companies from around the world," says Surjit.

"Every Enterprise SAP projects Business Goals, Complexities and Challenges are unique, As a Solutions Architect, my objective is to design Systems which are robust and scalable, implement efficient enterprise wide integrations. Additionally focusing on realizing full benefits of the the Applications, minizing overspending and staying upto date on the latest SAP releases. At the end of the day, the goal is simply to provide seamless end-to-end solutions" he adds.

The value of SAP for a Solutions Architect

Recent research from a university in Maryland, USA, revealed that 80% of the Fortune 500 companies, 87% of the Forbes Global 2000 companies, and 98% of the 100 most valued brands use SAP, and these include Microsoft and Pfizer.

Many of the world's largest and most successful organizations use SAP software because it is cost-effective, has a manageable level of complexity, is always up to date, and promotes an agile business environment.

"It's no secret that SAP is the chosen software by the majority of the world's valued brands," says Surjit. "As a Solutions Architect, my responsibility is to help companies make decisions on potential CapEx and OpEx investments, it becomes important to understand and estimate the total Cost including Infrastructure, Software, Implementation and Maintenance vs the Benefits like Streamlined Finance, Accounting and Operations, Improved productivity and decision making capabilities, a new System brings in."

Looking beyond the value of SAP, Surjit also mentions that some of SAP's cutting-edge innovative technologies can help automate and improve business processes.

"SAP has released artificial intelligence for sales, procurement, and accounting processes, along with predictive analytics to identify risk and opportunities. These can be used to automate repetitive manual tasks, analyze text, and program chatbots for digital assistance and learning" Surjit expounds.

Leveraging solutions on clear goals

While solutions architecture is a complex and resource-intensive task, Surjit says companies can avoid any pitfall as long as businesses are clear about their requirements.

"Inadequate planning is first and foremost a potential pitfall," says Surjit. "Businesses should conduct a thorough analysis of their requirements, and existing processes, and establish clear objectives and goals to avoid these. I am passionate about improving and automating business processes, and so I ensure my execution is well-structured, secure, and optimized for my clients."

Final thoughts

As businesses worldwide face increasing pressure to improve their performance and sustainability, the role of a Solutions Architect and SAP expert has become more critical than ever. Surjit Singh Bawa's expertise in developing and implementing software systems that meet vital business requirements has made him a trusted advisor for companies looking to maximize the benefits of SAP solutions. His experiences and credentials have helped companies achieve their objectives and stay ahead of the competition.