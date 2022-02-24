When watching a film, there are many factors that make it an immersive experience. Cinematography, performance, special effects, and so on. But one of the most important creative assets in this process is music. Ever since we started combining music and moving images, it has become an integral part of every project. But this raises one question: what is the significance of this amalgamation? We ask LA-based composer and filmmaker, Josh Menon.

Josh Menon

Josh Menon is a Bangalorean artist with a fast-growing fan base. At 16, he became the youngest artist on Pepsi's MTV Indies, and the youngest performer to headline The Gig Week music festival. Described as being "melodically infectious" by Stereo Stickman and having an "exciting sense of spontaneity" by Tunepical, the musician's discography has amassed over 350,000 streams across all platforms. He has also composed music for short films, commercials, and for Shenandoah National Park.

Bond between Emotions and Music

"To see the difference that music makes, one would have to view a visual production before and after the score is added. It can significantly change the message of a scene and stir feelings. It's important for composers to understand what emotions the director wants to convey, how they want their audience to feel, and what instruments or sounds can help achieve that," adds Menon.

It's helpful for composers to also have extensive knowledge of the filmmaking process. This is true for Josh Menon. After getting his start by analyzing scripts and editing showreels at the agency that represents comedy stars like Jim Carrey, Menon improved on his craft by creating videos for one of Entrepreneur Magazine's 100 Powerful Women of 2020 - Ari Horie. He also worked on a Super Bowl commercial for Tide and has written screenplays with Emmy-nominated writer Michael Karnow. Menon currently works at the multiple CLIO award winning agency Petrol on creating video game media for clients like Activision and Sony on some of their biggest titles.

Difference between a Good Film and a Great One

On composing the score for Shenandoah National Park's video about the Orion constellation, Menon said, "I wanted to write a piece that complemented the storytelling without overpowering it or shifting the focus away from it. The goal was to sonically represent the expanse and mystery of space with ambient synths, and use hints of a Celtic Harp, Egyptian Lute, and Japanese Koto to establish our human connection to space."

Music creates a hypnotic effect that strikes an emotional chord with audiences and leaves them wanting more. "It can dictate the pace of a narrative, intensify the thoughts of characters, and serve as a bridge between the audience and the screen. Ultimately, music can be the difference between a good film and a great one," says Josh Menon.