Donald Trump's presidency wasn't easy on him just as it wasn't on Americans, who were vocal about their discontent with his leadership. During his four-year term, Trump had already been impeached twice. But now that Joe Biden has taken over the Office of the United States President, Republicans want to make it about the newly-elected Prez. One Republican congresswoman went as far as filing articles of impeachment against Biden just a day after he was sworn in.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene announced on Twitter that she has filed for Biden's impeachment. "I've just filed articles of impeachment on president Joe Biden, we will see how this goes," she said.

Greene, who supported Trump in his election fraud conspiracies and is said to have ties to the QAnon conspiracy theory according to the Independent, pulled a bold stunt against the United States President in just a month into her term in Congress. She has filed articles over debunked claims of corruption against Biden and his family in Russia, China and Ukraine.

"President Joe Biden is unfit to hold the office of the presidency. His pattern of abuse of power as President Obama's vice president is lengthy and disturbing," Greene in a press statement.

A stunt doomed to fail

Rep. Greene is unlikely to succeed in her accusations against President Biden. Besides the fact that her call to impeach Biden is doomed to fail over the fact that Democrats now control the House and Senate as well as the White House, a Senate investigation done last year by the Republicans found no evidence of corruption against the president.

In addition to that, Greene has no grounds to touch Biden's family as the president's son was cleared of any accusations that his work for the oil company Burisma influenced US foreign policy.

Greene's conspiracies have even drifted her away from members of her own party. Several GOP members have publicly denounced her views.

"She'll keep making fools out of herself, her constituents, and the Republican Party. If the GOP is to have a future outside the fever dreams of internet trolls, we have to call out falsehoods and conspiracy theories unequivocally. We have to repudiate people who peddle those lies," Republican Senator Ben Sasse wrote in the Atlantic.

#ImpeachBidenNow

With Greene's announcement, a new Twitter trend and a rather unusual one was started. Americans woke up to #ImeachBidenNow as number 1 trend in the US. With more than 35,000 thousand tweets under this hashtag, Americans spoke their mind about their new President. To Greene and other MAGA supporters' surprise, the hashtag flipped and was used to troll Trump instead.

Check out some reactions below: