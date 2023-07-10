The importance of organic search cannot be spoken enough about. Not only does it help increase traffic on a website, but also establishes credibility for brands in the long run. Consequently, most large corporations understand the value of organic search and have successfully implemented SEO into their marketing plan. However, as technology keeps advancing, there is a growing adaptability towards voice search. So much so that, according to Google, 75% of people now use voice search on their mobile devices more frequently as a result of improved speech technology.

In this article, Vaibhav Sharma (COO & Co-founder of DigiLantern) helps us understand how businesses can leverage the rise of voice search. He says, "The simplicity of voice-activated search is driving this growth since it allows users to search for information fast and without lifting a finger". So does this growing number signify a need for overhauling of SEO strategies? Let's find out!

The Working Differences between Voice and Traditional Search

The usage of long-tail keywords and conversational questions is one of the primary contrasts between voice search and traditional search. People are increasingly using natural language and longer search searches. This implies that typical keyword research is no longer sufficient. Marketers will need to examine user intent carefully and concentrate their keyword research efforts on long-tail keywords. This helps to direct content efforts that are more closely aligned with user inquiries and purpose.

Impact on Featured Snippets and Local SEO

Featured snippets are frequently used to respond to voice questions. Businesses can use this to boost their visibility and increase website traffic. To optimise for featured snippets, marketers need to focus on producing high-quality, useful information that answers particular questions.

Local SEO will also be crucial. On phones, voice search is frequently used. Marketers will need to optimise websites for local search queries. Another crucial issue for voice search is mobile optimisation. A mobile-friendly website must be optimised for page performance, utilise responsive design, and provide a seamless user experience.

Voice Search Website Optimisation Best Practices

Voice search optimisation calls for a hugely different strategy than standard text based SEO. Here are some best practises we recommend for voice search optimisation of a website:

Understand User Intent: Businesses may generate content that gives relevant answers and enhances their search rankings by predicting the questions that people ask.

Long-tail keywords focus: Long-tail keywords are more precise and tend to be lengthier in length than standard keywords. They are frequently used in conversational queries and can assist businesses in targeting specific user demands and improving their search rankings.

Optimise for mobile: As more people use voice search on their mobile devices, businesses must ensure that their website is mobile-friendly and simple to use.

Optimise for local search: As more consumers use voice search on mobile devices, businesses must ensure that their website is optimised for local search queries and that their business information is correct and up to date.

Provide short answers: When using voice search, users frequently ask queries that require short, succinct replies. Businesses should prioritise delivering clear and succinct answers to frequently asked voice queries.

Use of natural language: Natural language and conversational tone are more common in voice-activated queries. Businesses should emphasise the use of natural language in their content and use conversational keywords.

Voice search is set to alter the SEO landscape. It is causing marketers to reconsider their keyword research strategies, content creation, and on-page optimisation. People prefer to use more conversational language and longer queries in voice search. Therefore long-tail keywords and natural language should be prioritised. Marketers must also optimise their website for featured snippets, which are displayed at the top of search results for voice inquiries.