After banning a series of apps, The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has banned at least five online dating and live streaming applications, citing "immoral and indecent content" promoted in the country. The PTA blocked Tinder, Tagged, Skout, Grindr and SayHi apps.

The Telecom watchdogs of Pakistan said in a statement, "keeping in view the negative effects of immoral/indecent content streaming through the above applications".

The PTA press release further read, "PTA issued notices to the management of the above-mentioned platforms for the purpose of removing daring services and to moderate live streaming content in accordance with the local laws of Pakistan. Since the platform did not respond to the notices within the stipulated time period, the authority issued orders for blocking the said applications," it added.

Tinder also issued a statement, "We welcome the opportunity to discuss our product and moderation efforts with the PTA and look forward to a meaningful conversation," read a statement issued by Tinder.

They also warned video sharing application service TikTok over what it claimed to be immoral, vulgar and obscene content.

However, the decision to blocking these five apps will be "reconsidered" their company managements assure adherence to the local laws.

"Pakistan is falling apart & the govt decided the best thing to do is ban tinder": Pakistan reacts

When PTA announced the Tinder band, it clearly did not go down well with the people of Pakistan who slammed the PTA for forcibly imposing their self-assessed moralities and policies on the adults of the country. The Pakistani netizens called this move 'completely ridiculous'

One said, "the parent state in action, ban@Tinder in Pakistan because men sending unsolicited fraandshaap requests is okay but consensual interaction on dating apps@PTAofficialpk aunty says no!"

"Pakistan falling apart and the govt decides the best thing to do is ban tinder. Yeah cuz the destructive storms are allah ka azab caused by lonely and single people," another netizens said.

Earlier, the PTA had also banned online game Player Unknown's Battle Ground (PUBG) in June 2020 citing several complaints from locals. However, the ban was later lifted after PUBG issued assurances to the PTA over the content and usage of the game.