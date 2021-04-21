Apple has launched its most powerful iMac powered by the latest M1 chipset. Drawing inspiration from the aesthetics of the latest iPhone series, the iMac gets a remarkable makeover and also get thinner at just 11.5mm. But there's more to the iMac than meets the eye, which is beyond the spec-sheet you might have already seen.

Here's a look at some incredible features in the 2021 iMac, which deserve your attention, but might have been buried under the heavy spec-sheet. Check out some of the coolest features in the 2021 iMac, which simply cannot go unnoticed - simply for the sake of their engineering marvel.

Coolest features in 2021 iMac you might have missed

The headline of this article might have already given this away, but yes, the iMac's magnetic power cord has an ethernet port that's right on the brick. It's not just the case of convenience at this point, but the incredible engineering thought process behind such a seamless integration.

With the new iMac, Apple brought a piece of its original "iMac in colour" from back in 1998. The colour synchronisation is simply nostalgic for those who remember, but visually appealing to the millennial. This reference runs as deep as colour-matched mouse and keyboard in 7 shades. Oh, and that power cable no one really cares about also gets a colour-matching treatment. Speak of attention to detail.

All that sleekness doesn't take away the good stuff you'd expect from a pricey machine such as iMac. It still packs the goodness of great audio - all thanks to the 6-speaker array with Dolby Atmos spatial audio certification, two tweeters and two dual-woofer layouts on either end of the display. All that in that 11.5mm frame. Fast9 on that iMac is tempting.

Since we live in an era of FaceTime, Zoom meetings instead of running late with your black coffee into conference rooms, Apple has made some significant improvements to enhance your digital meeting experience. How's that, you ask? Well, the new 1080p FaceTime camera on the new iMac has improved colours, shadows, noise, and dynamic range. You have the ISP on the M1 chip to thank for, by the way.

Back to how impressively Apple has crammed up marvels inside that 11.5mm frame. Apple has done away with the need for a large thermal board as required by previous Intel chips, requiring just two fans to keep that machine really quiet.

Well, we know there's M1 under the hood, but here's what it means for muggles. In Apple's words, the iMac has 2x faster graphics, real-time video edit previews (REAL TIME), 5 minutes simultaneous streams of 4K video edit on FCP, seamless cross-device integration, gaming on Arcade and much more PC-stuff you would rather think of doing.

Finally, the new iMac has got 4 USB-C port, two of which are Thunderbolt. If that 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with True Tone isn't sufficient for your royal needs, there's support for a 6K display.

iMac pricing and availability

The all-new iMac will be available to order from April 30 on Apple's website and it will be arriving in select Apple stores in mid-May. The 24-inch iMac with 7-core GPU starts at Rs 1,19,900 and customers can choose from green, pink, blue, and silver. The iMac with 8-core GPU starts at Rs 1,39,900 and comes in green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver. Full pricing details below: