Anurag Kashyap is known for his controversial statements; the popular director never minces his words and is never scared to share his honest opinion with his fans and followers. Many a time, he has opened up about the film fraternity and its inherent frailties. Recently, he opened up about the kind of impact that OTT platforms have had on the entertainment industry in India. Kashyap remarked that these platforms, like earlier, are no longer pushing for creativity like they used to but are actually compromising on it because of many reasons, including the fact that they are scared.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' director spoke about how there was so much optimism when OTT platforms like Prime Video and Netflix entered the Indian entertainment market.

Anurag said, "But who are the people running the OTTs? They're all from TV. They have no cinema experience. They don't understand cinema. What is their only motive? Subscribers. And to increase subscriber base, they have to dumb it down. The top streamers are multinationals. They're not Indian-origin companies. They're answerable, so they're scared to take risks. In every way, it's a leash for creativity."

In the same interview, he revealed that these OTT platforms these days only choose to invest in films that have had theatrical releases rather than producing their own content. He took a direct jibe at the executives who are working with these platforms. Anurag said that they are choosing to do certain kinds of films because they do not want to give up on their big salaries and luxurious lifestyles. He also admitted that there is hardly anyone with whom he can engage in a creatively stimulating conversation.

"These people have jobs with very high salaries and a lifestyle, which they don't want to lose. There are very few people that I can even have a creative conversation with. That's why I would rather not do anything than sit down and have a conversation with someone who is trying to save their job or impose their position... OTTs came in and disrupted the system. First they gave high prices, and then they lowered the prices. Now, nobody is willing to come down. Which is good, because one day, everybody will fall. And I'm waiting for everybody to fall, because then it'll be a great time to make films again. After we hit rock-bottom, we will make films again. Golden times are coming," mentioned Anurag.

The director has had a long working relationship with these OTT platforms, almost since their advent in the Indian entertainment industry. Anurag co-directed Netflix's first original Indian series, 'Sacred Games' alongside Vikramaditya Motwane. He later went on to work on more OTT content like Ghost Stories and Lust Stories and even acted in AK vs. AK which was superhit OTT content.