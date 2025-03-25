If you are an avid TV viewer, you must have watched Nandish Singh Sandhu's show Uttaran (2008-2015). The TV show was one of the most popular daily soaps ever watched on Indian television. The actor got recognition and became a nationwide heartthrob overnight.

Over the years, Nandish has seamlessly transitioned across television, films, and digital platforms, proving his acting prowess in each medium.

In recent years, he has taken on diverse and notable projects. He starred in the critically acclaimed film Super 30 (2019) alongside Hrithik Roshan and showcased his versatility in the web series Jubilee (2023). He also made his mark in reality television with Khatron Ke Khiladi (2021), further cementing his dynamic presence in the entertainment industry.

Nandish's recent role in Ziddi Girls (2025) demonstrated his range as an actor, portraying a powerful character in an action-packed drama.

Nandish's performance in the crime thriller Undekhi (2020) earned him praise for his ability to bring depth and complexity to his roles.

In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times, India, Nandish Singh Sandhu opens up about his recent show Ziddi Girls, where he takes on the role of a professor. He reflects on his journey from television to OTT, sharing insights into his growth as an actor and the challenges he has embraced along the way.

Excerpts from the interview:

IBT: Tell us about your role in Ziddi Girls.

Nandish: The show is really special to me because this is the first time I am portraying the role of a professor. Even in Super 30, I had the opportunity to work with young talent. I have seen firsthand how passionate and curious they are. For them, every experience is new, and that energy is truly inspiring.

IBT: How has your journey been in OTT and films, considering you come from a TV background?

Nandish: It has been a great learning experience. Most of my training comes from the television industry, and I can say that TV was my foundation. Transitioning to OTT and films has been a journey of personal and professional growth for me.

IBT: Many older films are getting re-released lately. What's your take on this?

Nandish: I have a different perspective on this trend. I believe re-releasing films that were underrated or overlooked in the past makes sense. However, if a movie was a huge hit and is already available on OTT, it can probably wait. For example, when Lootera was re-released, it finally got the appreciation it deserved, and the same happened with Sanam Teri Kasam. Ultimately, re-releases are a business decision. Distributors take financial calls based on market demand. A film like Super 30 may not have performed exceptionally well during its initial run, but a few years later, it could find a new audience and get the recognition it missed earlier.

IBT: Would you consider returning to television, or do you prefer working in films and OTT?

Nandish: Never say never, I do receive offers for television as well. I don't mind doing a good daily soap, but the TV format requires a long-term commitment, with channel leads working for 25 days a month, which doesn't leave much space for other projects. At this point, I prefer finite series or weekend shows rather than long-term daily commitments.

IBT: What kind of content do you enjoy watching?

Nandish: I recently watched Rocket Boys, Black Warrant, Paatal Lok, and Freedom at Midnight. The storytelling and cinematography in these shows are impressive. As an actor, I also pay close attention to the technical aspects.

IBT: Is there a role you feel you should have been offered?