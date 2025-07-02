''I'm nervous, before I cry...': Emotional Sanjay Kapoor gets teary-eyed at daughter Shanaya's Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan trailer launch

It was an emotional moment for Bollywood couple Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor, as they attended the trailer launch of their daughter Shanaya Kapoor's debut film, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, in Mumbai.

The proud parents beamed with joy as Shanaya took her first official step into the world of showbiz. After the trailer was played, during the media interactions, Sanjay became visibly emotional. He admitted feeling nervous about his daughter's big debut.

He said, "Main pichle 30 saal se kaam kar raha hoon, but itna nervous nahi raha. Aaj main bahot nervous hoon. Usse pehle ke kuch aansoon nikal jaaye, thank you" ("I've been working for the last 30 years, but I've never been this nervous. Today, I'm extremely nervous. Before a few tears come out—thank you.")

Sanjay then shared a heartfelt hug with the film's male lead, Vikrant Massey.

For the event, Shanaya stunned in a yellow corset saree, while Maheep kept it casual in blue denim. Vikrant looked dapper in a formal black suit, and Sanjay opted for a sleek black shirt paired with matching trousers.

Shanaya was originally slated to debut with Bedhadak, a film that was eventually shelved. Now, she is all set to make her big-screen debut opposite Vikrant in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. Directed by Santosh Singh and written by Mansi Bagla, the film is adapted from Ruskin Bond's short story The Eyes Have It. It is set to release in theatres on July 11.

In addition to this, Shanaya also has Bejoy Nambiar's Tu Yaa Main, opposite Adarsh Gourav, lined up for release in 2026.