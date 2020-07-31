Five days before the first anniversary of revocation of Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference chief Sajad Lone was released from home detention in Srinagar on Friday, July 31.

On August 5 last year, 50-odd mainstream political leaders including Lone were arrested during the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution.

'This was psychologically draining': Lone after being released

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Lone expressed, "Finally five days short of a year, I have been officially informed that I am a free man. So much has changed. So have I. Jail was not a new experience. Earlier ones were harsh with usual doses of physical torture. But this was psychologically draining. Much to share hopefully soon," the Kashmiri politician tweeted.

Lone's party JKPC also tweeted: "J&K Peoples Conference Chairman Sajad Gani Lone has been officially released after completing 360 days in detention."

Former J&K CM and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah also tweeted, "Good to hear that Sajad Lone has been released from illegal house arrest. I hope others under similar illegal detention will also be released without delay."

Sajjad Lone a former MLA from Handwara, was initially detained at the SKICC in Srinagar before he was shifted from the MLAs hostel along with other leaders after which he was detained at his residence.

Other leaders under home detention

Many mainstream leaders who were detained last year have since been released, including former Chief Ministers Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah. However, others, including former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, continue to be under home detention.

According to the latest press release of JK Home Dept, the detention of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti was extended by three more months.