Tiffany Dover, a head nurse at a Chattanooga hospital in Tennessee, caused a scare as she fainted at a press conference after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot.

The nurse was addressing a press conference when she lifted her hand to her head, apologized and said she was feeling dizzy.

"Sorry, I'm feeling really dizzy," the nurse is heard saying before walking away and fainting on live TV. In the video, she can be seen fainting as doctors catch her and lower her to the ground.

I feel fine now, and the pain in my arm is gone

While addressing the press conference, Tiffany Dover said, "All of my staff, you know, we are excited to get the vaccine. We are in the COVID unit, so, therefore, you know, my team will be getting the first chances to get the vaccine." It was when she passed out.

According to reports, Tiffany Dover later explained to reporters afterwards that she has a condition that sometimes causes her to faint when she feels pain. After recovering, she said, "It just hit me all of the sudden, I could feel it coming on. I felt a little disoriented but I feel fine now, and the pain in my arm is gone."

The video of the nurse fainting circulated widely without context, with some social media users expressing apprehensions over taking the vaccine.

Watch the video here: