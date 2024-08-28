As many as 279 candidates have filed their nomination papers across 24 Assembly Constituencies of seven districts of Jammu and Kashmir which are going to polling in the first phase of J&K Assembly elections on September 18

Tuesday was the last day to file nomination papers for the first phase of the Assembly election.

Prominent among those who filed their nominations included

Iltija Mufti, daughter of Mehbooba Mufti

G A Mir, national generation of Congress

Vikar Rasool Wani, ex-president of J&K Congress

Abdul Rehman Veeri, one of the founder members of PDP

GM Saroor, vice-president of DPAP filed his papers as an Independent candidate.

Former Minister and BJP leader Sunil Sharma.

A statement from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer detailed the candidates who have filed their nominations.

A total of 72 candidates have filed their nominations in the Anantnag district, followed by 55 in the Pulwama district, 41 in the Doda district, 32 in the Kishtwar district, 28 in the Shopian district, and 28 in the Kulgam district. In comparison, 23 candidates have filed nominations in the Ramban district.

In Jammu division, for the three Assembly constituencies in Kishtwar district, a total of 13 candidates have filed nominations from the Inderwal segment, 11 candidates have filed nominations from Kishtwar and eight candidates have filed nominations from the newly carved Padder-Nagseni constituency.

In the three Assembly segments in Doda district, 16 candidates have filed nominations from Bhadarwah, 16 candidates have filed nominations from Doda, and nine candidates have filed nominations from Doda West.

For the two Assembly segments in the Ramban district, a total of 13 candidates have filed nominations from Ramban and 10 candidates have filed nominations from Banihal seat.

In Kashmir division, for the four Assembly seats in Pulwama district, 16 candidates have filed nominations from Pampore, 13 candidates have filed nominations from Tral, 14 candidates have filed nominations from Pulwama and 12 candidates have filed nominations from Rajpora segment.

A total of 15 candidates have filed nominations from Zainapora and 13 candidates have filed nominations from the Shopian Assembly segment in the Shopian district.

In the three Assembly segments in the Kulgam district, six candidates have filed nominations from DH Pora, 11 candidates have filed nominations from Kulgam and 11 candidates have filed nominations from the Devsar seat.

72 candidates filed nominations for seven seats in Anantnag district

For the seven Assembly seats in Anantnag district, a total of 12 candidates have filed nominations from Dooru, 11 candidates have filed nominations from Kokernag, 14 candidates have filed nominations from Anantnag West, 13 candidates have filed nominations from Anantnag, three candidates have filed nomination from Srigufwara-Bijbehara, 13 candidates have filed nomination from Shangus-Anantnag East and while six candidates have filed nomination from Pahalgam seats.

23.27 lakh voters to cast their votes in the first phase of the elections.

It may be mentioned that more than 23.27 lakh voters which include11.76 lakh male voters and 11.51 lakh female voters and 60 Third Gender Electors are eligible to exercise their electoral franchise during the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election, scheduled to be held on 18 September 2024. 5.66 lakh youth voters are also eligible for voting.

The notification for the first phase was issued on 20 August 2024 and the last date for filing the nominations was 27 August 2024 till 3:00 pm.

The respective Returning Officers will scrutinize the nomination papers on 28 August 2024, while the candidates can withdraw their nomination papers by or before 30 August 2024, 3:00 pm in the office of the Returning Officer. Thereafter, validly nominated candidates will be in the electoral fray.