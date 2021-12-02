The police in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday arrested two persons and sealed an NGO in connection with the illegal adoption of Covid orphans.

A day after filing an FIR against an NGO in connection with the alleged illegal adoption and sale of Covid orphans, the police along with civil administration sealed the office of an NGO in Pampore town of Pulwama district.

Official sources said two persons have also been arrested.

The FIR was lodged at a police station in Pampore following a report in which serious allegations were levelled against two persons.

Major crackdown on child trafficking

Sources said secretary, Social Welfare Department, Sheetal Nanda took up the issue with IGP Kashmir in order to ensure immediate action in the matter and initiate legal action under laws.

In addition, Mission Director, ICPS J&K, Shabnam Kamili issued orders to Child Welfare Committees to meet Covid orphans personally which have already been identified by the department and uploaded on different online portals of Government of India and submit a report to the Directorate of ICPS.

Fact finding committees were also constituted for Jammu and Kashmir divisions in order to ascertain the number of orphans/Covid orphans and their well being in all the districts of Jammu and Kashmir, sources added.