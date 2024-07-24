Siddharth Rajsekar, the visionary behind the Internet Lifestyle Hub (ILH), has unveiled a revolutionary development for his Quantum and Diamond members: the ILH Universe. ILH Universe is an exclusive marketplace featuring a curated selection of service providers personally vetted by Siddharth himself. As the world's fastest-growing community of coaches with over 30,000 paid members, ILH continues to set new benchmarks in the coaching industry.

A Curated Selection of Expert Service Providers

The ILH Universe hosts a diverse array of service providers, ensuring that members have access to top-quality services across various domains. These providers include experts in Trademark Services, Public Relations, Community Events Consulting, Advertising for ROAS, Promo Videos, Virtual Assistance, Meta Ads Support, Travel Consultancy, Premium Design, YouTube Videos, Branding and Consulting, Landing Page Design, Photoshoots, WordPress Website Development, and Google Ads Support.

Each provider has been carefully selected for their expertise and alignment with the ILH values of quality, integrity, and speed. Notable service providers currently listed include Nina Punjabi, an expert in events and retreats; Harish Guru, an online advertising specialist; Ramya S, a talented graphic designer; Vanitha Jain, a trademark expert; Gaurav Gurbaxani, renowned tech guru; Medha Gurbaxani, a PR pro; Manjunath LN, a Facebook Ads specialist; Harry Ranveer, excellent Videopreneur; Mayur Chandranee, a photography genius; Faheem Ahmed, a renowned digital expert; and Amith Binjani, a seasoned travel consultant.

Empowering Supercoaches

The marketplace also features some of the best Supercoaches of ILH. Siddharth has listed them because they embody the same ethos and values as the ILH community. Currently, you can find the names of the likes of Riddhi Deorah, Ritu Bhansali, Sweta Samota, Badrinath Gella and will soon be updated with many more carefully selected supercoaches.

These Supercoaches are renowned for their exceptional quality, trustworthy reviews on platforms like Trustpilot, and their commitment to delivering results. With special pricing for ILH members, they provide reliable services that members can confidently invest in.

A Collaborative Ecosystem

One of the central themes of Siddharth's approach is collaboration, and the ILH Universe Marketplace takes this to the next level. During Reboot 3.0, Siddharth introduced a new TagMango integration that allows ILH coaches to link up with other coaches' ecosystems. This feature facilitates the formation of community clusters, enabling coaches to sell each other's products, fostering a collaborative and supportive environment.

Special Features and Ratings

The ILH Universe Marketplace also includes a Super Tools section, providing members with essential resources to enhance their coaching practices. Additionally, a robust rating system ensures that all service providers maintain high standards of quality and service. Users can rate and review the services they receive, adding an extra layer of trust and transparency. Knowing that these providers understand and are part of the ILH community offers members peace of mind and assurance in their investments.

A New Era for Coaching

Siddharth Rajsekar's ILH Universe is not just a collection of services; it is a thriving ecosystem of collaboration and excellence. By vetting and listing top-tier service providers and integrating TagMango's excellent tech features, Siddharth is revolutionizing the coaching industry, empowering ILH members to achieve greater success. The ILH Universe Marketplace embodies the spirit of collaboration, trust, and quality, setting a new standard for the coaching community.