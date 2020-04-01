A relative of Ileana D'Çruz has passed away and she has opened up on the pain that she is going through in an emotional letter on her social media account. The Goan beauty has revealed that he was not her uncle rather she considered him as her "second papa."

Ileana Bereaved

Ileana has stated that she had more videos and pictures of him who died recently. On her Instagram page, the actress wrote, "I wish I had more pictures, more videos, audio notes, anything really... my heart still can't come to terms with the fact that you're gone. You were the most wonderful, beautiful, gentlest man I knew....it's so painful to even write these words down because some part of me still can't believe it...all I wish I could tell you is that you were loved so so much...I wish I could have had more time with you...we all wish we had more time...

I don't know if I believe in heaven but if it exists then I know you're there...with your multitude of cats..."cat whisperer" I called you..there wasn't a single cat I picked off the street that you didn't nurture and love with all your heart..and by god they loved you right back...I could just go on and on about the amazing things you did not just for me but for us all...you weren't just my favourite uncle, my Tiru... you were my second papa ♥️ And I miss you so goddamn much...

Still hoping I'll wake up tomorrow and this'll just be a bad dream...hoping I could talk to you one more time I wish I had more time ♥️♥️♥️. [sic]

"

Ileana on the Work Front

The 33-year old is currently working on Abhishek Bachchan's The Big Bull, a biographical financial crime, by Kookie Gulati. It is based on stockbroker Harshad Mehta. The actress, who has broken up with her boyfriend Andrew Kneebone, is looking to work down South where she started her career.