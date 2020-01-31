Ileana D'Cruz may have gone through a bitter break-up with her photographer boyfriend Andrew Kneebone but she knows how to cope up with separation. She may have been in a limited limelight, but the diva never fails to give sleepless nights to her fans with her sexy snapshots on social media. And yet again, Ileana has set the temperatures soaring with her hot bikini pictures from her recent vacation.

The diva was seen flaunting her enviable figure in a sexy black bikini while soaking up some 'Vitamin Sea'. And she definitely looked hotter than the sun.

Issues accepting her body

Ileana had earlier revealed that she has always had issues accepting her body the way it is. At the same time, the 33-year-old actress had claimed that she is in a happier space right now, and that she respects her body a lot more than before.

During an interview with IANS, Ileana D'Cruz had said, "I have always had issues accepting my body the way it is. I have finally come to a place maybe where I am learning to like it how it is. I am respecting it a lot more and taking care of it a lot more. And I think it is showing, so I am happier right now."

Ileana's diet and fitness tips

Ileana, who returned to the Bollywood screen after a hiatus with the multistarrer Pagalpanti, also shared diet and fitness tips with fans. "There are times when I workout like crazy, for months. I lose weight and look great. Then, I give it up for a while. I have realised that if you change your lifestyle completely, it makes a difference. Earlier I used to spend so much time in the gym and did not focus as much on what I was eating. I have realised that ninety percent of what you look like is your diet. So, you need to eat well. Invest in a good nutritionist if possible. Eat clean, eat well. That's what I try and do as much as possible now. I am very careful about what I am eating. Keep a check on how much sugar you consume daily."

Not easy to look perfect in real life

While she sets social media afire with her social media pics, Ileana admits it isn't easy to look picture perfect in real life all the time.

"People have a certain perception of how you are supposed to look. When you are portrayed on screen, you are portrayed in a glamorous way. Women are meant to look pretty and perfect. Now there is the paparazzi phase. When you get papped outside the gym or airport, you often look just normal. I try to put in a sense of reality on Instagram more than anything," she said, adding: "I am a normal person and there are days when I don't look perfect and it's fine."

On the work front, after Pagalpanti, the actress will next be seen alongside Abhishek Bachchan in The Big Bull.

