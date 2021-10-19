IKI CHIC: A new fashion Statement by ADDITTI JAIN

"To me, Clothing is a form of Self-Expression-There are hints about who you are in what you wear"- by Marc Jacobs. As this statement stands, we wear our fashion statements. It's a fact that it is not about how you look but about who you are and how you carry yourself. Not everything is made for everyone in this world of evolving fashion. Everyone has their aura, style, vibe, and comfort zone. It sometimes takes a lot of time to identify our fashion style, till then we keep looking for a perfect fit of clothes which defines our personality.

But where do we find the entire original, latest, and authentic as well as stylish clothes all in one? Where can we look for the brand which is up to date and keeps evolving with the new and latest upcoming trends, which matches this growing world where women have conquered the corporate world? Can women look chic but yet cooperate enough to close a deal? Or does it always have to be a grey suit?

IKI CHIC offers a One-Stop Fashion solution to our needs. Additti Jain, the founder of Iki Chic, is an entrepreneur and a believer of the statement, "What you wear is how you present yourself to the world, especially today when human contacts are so quick. Fashion is an instant language"-by Miuccia Prada. She is a graduate of Pearl Academy, and found her inspiration to start her fashion destination "Iki Chic" while reading the book "IKIGAI". The book motivated her to pursue her passion and help change the lives of many women by helping them find their persona in their clothing. To honour the book which inspired her and to start her career, she named the brand "IKI CHIC".

The brand brings the Indian culture of fashion along with street fashion choices. They stand out for their standards and fashion trends. Some of their USPs are safari prints, ruched designs, the scope of denim, new age tees and tops, jumpsuits, and to wrap things up, rompers, etc.

It is a brand made for women, made by women, and managed by women. They have competed on various popular platforms with oter brands and even made their trademark. They also have tie-ups with e-commerce giants like Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Nykaa and Ajio. The delivery is free for their customers.

The brand has a heart of Indian culture and blood of Western touch. They offer clothing styles for every occasion with the latest trending fashion, thus keeping your vibe evergreen and fashionable. They have 23.5k and counting Instagram followers.

They offer the best texture, hand pic material, latest style and have fashion that compliments every shape and size. This woman-led business has taken down all the barriers and has empowered women with their fashion, and is working round the clock to make its brand a huge success. They have become an inspiration for every passionate individual out there.